Shorts to coats: a wild forecast for Canada’s unofficial start to summer

Digital Writers
·4 min read
Shorts to coats: a wild forecast for Canada’s unofficial start to summer
Shorts to coats: a wild forecast for Canada’s unofficial start to summer

Welcome to the start of the May long weekend, typically known as the unofficial kick-off to summer in Canada. The forecast this weekend emphasizes the “unofficial” nature of this symbolic weekend, as the weather will feel more like early spring than a taste of summer.

MUST SEE: Three things you'll want to keep in mind this long weekend

While a broad trough engulfing the country brings below-seasonal temperatures to most areas, the long weekend won’t be a complete write off for some communities. Summer-like warmth and humidity will greet some areas, with daytime highs pushing 30°C at times.

Here's a closer look at the specific weather details as you get ready to plan for the weekend ahead.

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

Temperatures will continue to trend on the cooler side of seasonal for the long weekend across British Columbia, especially through the interior regions of the province. While we won’t see any major systems to start the weekend, some instability may contribute to spotty showers or thunderstorms, especially through the interior.

The chance for wet weather will return on Sunday and Monday as a Pacific front approaches the central and north coast.

image - 2022-05-18T064049.927
image - 2022-05-18T064049.927

PRAIRIES:

To call the Prairies’ weather “changeable” was an understatement this week. Warmer temperatures and thunderstorms crashed into a below-seasonal chill with late-season snowfall for western parts of the region.

FORECAST: Warnings issued for up to 20 cm of spring snow over parts of Alberta

These below-seasonal temperatures will persist through the first half of the weekend before moderating somewhat in time for Sunday and Monday.

The system that brought unwelcome snow and much-needed rain to Alberta will continue across the southern Prairies on Friday, with showers lingering into Saturday. Additional rainfall will fall across waterlogged parts of southern Manitoba that certainly don’t need more precipitation.

Scattered rain showers will develop for northern areas on Sunday, with more widespread rain and thunderstorms developing across Alberta on Monday, especially near and north of the Yellowhead Highway.

image - 2022-05-18T064114.668
image - 2022-05-18T064114.668

ONTARIO AND QUEBEC:

Warm and humid air will allow daytime temperatures to push into the upper 20s and even approach 30°C for southern parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday.

The soupy regime will provide plenty of fuel for strong to severe thunderstorms to bubble up—when they can get going, that is. Many areas will evade thunderstorms on Friday for lack of a trigger in the atmosphere.

The best chance for thunderstorms will crop up around Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, and portions of cottage country, where a cold front will start to push into the unstable airmass. Storms here could produce large hail and damaging winds.

image - 2022-05-18T064153.514
image - 2022-05-18T064153.514

The threat for thunderstorms will continue eastward along the cold front on Saturday. We’ll see a far-reaching risk for thunderstorms from Windsor to Quebec City, with severe thunderstorms possible along the Highway 401 corridor.

Temperatures will fall precipitously behind the cold front. Single digit high temperatures will be widespread across northern Ontario, with widespread frost and a freeze expected. There could even be signs of frost northwest of the Greater Toronto Area by Monday morning.

ATLANTIC CANADA:

While there will be some periods of unsettled weather over the course of the long weekend, a ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic will build, forcing precipitation north of the region and providing some summer warmth to inland areas.

image - 2022-05-18T064336.524
image - 2022-05-18T064336.524

Temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are expected for a day or two for inland areas of all four Atlantic provinces. However, a strong southwest wind crossing the cold ocean water will sabotage the warm-up for most south and west facing coastal areas. These areas will be mostly cloudy and much colder with a risk for drizzle and fog. Meanwhile, much of central and northern New Brunswick will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s on Sunday.

A cold front will cross the Maritimes Sunday night, with a risk for rain showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather for Monday. However, for the southern coastal areas that miss out on the heat on Sunday, Monday will actually deliver warmer temperatures due to the northwest wind, which will be blowing off the land instead of off the ocean.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather details as the long weekend approaches.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warnings issued for up to 20 cm of spring snow over parts of Alberta

    Rain and snow could slow commute times in Alberta through Thursday, but for parts of the south, this could be the most precipitation you've seen in months.

  • Storm surge dusts B.C. mountains with snow, elevating flood and avalanche risk

    Bundled in winter gear, Alexi Liotti and Manny Oyarce strap on their cross country skis atop Mount Seymour and venture off into the snow — just metres away from where they parked their car. "It still feels like winter," says Liotti. "Normally in May, it's spring riding — it's like T-shirts and slush, and you're lucky if you're able to do this," Oyarce adds. Several centimetres of snow have reportedly accumulated on mountains along the North Shore and the Sea to Sky amid a storm surge event that

  • China’s Yang Jiechi warns US security adviser Jake Sullivan about Washington’s Taiwan moves

    China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, warned US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday that the United States was “on the wrong path” regarding Taiwan and that its moves could lead to “dangerous situations”. “The US has been adopting wrongful narratives and actions that interfere with China’s domestic politics and are harmful to China’s interests. China has been making stern and powerful responses. The US must do what it says for China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable tr

  • Philippines' Marcos wants China ties to 'shift to higher gear' under his presidency

    Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda. Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks by phone on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who assured him of support for his "independent foreign policy", and agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions. The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father's role in opening diplomatic relations between China and former U.S. colony the Philippines.

  • Russia closing CBC's Moscow bureau in retaliation for Canada banning Russian state TV

    Russia has moved to close CBC/Radio-Canada's Moscow bureau and strip its journalists of their visas and accreditation, saying it was retaliating after Canada banned Russian state TV station RT. "It's our response measure, which is taken because of the decision of the Canadian government to ban broadcasting of the Russian channel, Russia Today and RT France," Vladimir Proskuryakov, deputy chief of mission at Russia's Embassy in Canada, told CBC News. "There is no question about making any unfrien

  • What is monkeypox? Symptoms, vaccines and how people catch the rare infection

    Cases of monkeypox, a rare viral infection found in west and central African countries, are being reported around the globe, with a few dozen suspected cases here in Canada.

  • 'Not adequate support:' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to step down as UCP leader

    Premier Jason Kenney threw Alberta politics into a tailspin Wednesday when he narrowly won a United Conservative Party leadership review vote only to announce he was quitting the top job anyway. To gasps of surprise from a few hundred supporters at an invite-only event in Calgary, Kenney said the 51.4 per cent support he received was not enough to stay on. “The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected,” Kenney said at the Spruce Meadows equestrian centre before a crowd that incl

  • A timeline of events since the finding of unmarked graves in Kamloops last May

    VANCOUVER — The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced in May last year that the remains of as many as 215 children were found using ground-penetrating radar around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia’s Interior. Since then, many other First Nations have also searched school sites in their territories. Here is a timeline surrounding the events: 2021 May 22-23: A specialist using ground-penetrating radar makes preliminary findings that the remains of 215 children were buri

  • NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue

    NATO envoys failed to reach a consensus Wednesday on whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden, diplomats said, as Turkey renewed its objections to the two Nordic countries joining. The envoys met at NATO's headquarters in Brussels after Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors submitted written applications to join the military organization, in a move that marks one of the biggest geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s war on Ukraine — and which could rewrite Europe’s security map.

  • More thunderstorms Thursday morning

    Brandon has a look at more rain/storms through Saturday.

  • 'This Is Us' fans are sobbing over major death, praise penultimate episode as greatest hour of television ever

    Viewers are calling for Mandy Moore to win an Emmy for her incredible performance all season long.

  • N.S. reports 24 COVID-19 deaths, daily average of 359 cases in weekly update

    Nova Scotia is reporting 24 more COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly update, a tie for the most deaths ever reported in the province in a single week. The province also reported a daily average of 359 people testing positive from PCR tests — down slightly from last week. Of the 24 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending May 16, 22 people (91.7 per cent) were 70 or older. The age range for the other two deaths is 50 to 59. The province noted nine of the people who died lived in long-term

  • Home invasion, car theft forces 2 Toronto schools into hold and secure

    A home invasion forced two Toronto schools to enact hold and secure precautions Thursday morning. Police say it happened in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue Area, and a car was stolen at the time. That vehicle was later located in the city's west end, where a man was arrested. Investigators say there is at least one other suspect outstanding, with the possibility of others. Police say they also located a victim, who was OK and did not need medical attention. Investigators say they beli

  • Worker shortage leaves B.C.'s restaurant industry hungry for employees

    Competition for employees is heating up among restaurants in B.C., amid a labour shortage that has forced many businesses to come up with new ways to attract and retain skilled workers. Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association said the sector has lost around 35,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic. "A lot of people left the industry because there wasn't consistent employment," he said. "They went to tech, they went to healthcare, they went to

  • 'High probability' Doug Ford's Ontario Progressive Conservatives will have a majority government after election, experts say

    As the provincial election campaign continues, the Ontario Progressive Conservatives continue to sustain their lead, with a seemingly good chance at a majority government, as we get closer to June 2.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third