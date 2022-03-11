Spring forward and lose an hour of sleep; daylight saving time starts this weekend

Be ready to spring forward an hour for daylight saving time, which is starts Sunday at 2 a.m.

Find out who observes the time change and why it started in this breakdown:

What is daylight saving time?

Commonly spoken as “daylight savings,” the time change happens annually on the second Sunday in March. At 2 a.m. local time, clocks spring forward one hour until the first Sunday in November — if you feel like you lost an hour of sleep this weekend, it’s because you have.

Why was daylight saving started?

The concept was created during World War I to make better use of sunlight during the day. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, it was initially introduced by Germany, which extended daylight hours to conserve fuel and power, and the United States soon followed.

Who observes daylight saving time?

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only states that do not participate in the time change. According to AZCentral, if the sunny state of Arizona changed clocks an hour ahead, sunlight would last until 9 p.m. The Navajo Nation in Arizona does participate in daylight saving time, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

U.S. territories that do not observe the time change include American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Why do we still participate in the daylight saving time change?

Over a hundred years since World War I, the U.S. still uses daylight saving time annually. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the change reduces the need to use electricity at night or early in the morning, which saves energy.

Daylight saving time also prevents traffic injuries, as more people are driving during the daylight, and reduces crime, according to the department.

What states want daylight saving time all year round?

Within the last five years there has been movement from 18 states to make daylight saving time full time. The states are: Alabama, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Florida and California.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Massachusetts and Maine have commissioned studies on a full-time daylight saving time.

The U.S. Congress would have to approve the time changes before any states could use daylight saving time yearlong.