A big warmup is on the way for B.C., with a big snowmelt not far behind

Those in B.C. looking for a warmup soon might be in luck as we get approach the end of April.

There is high confidence that temperatures will relatively soar during the fourth week of April. B.C. is expected to record its first 20-degree reading of 2023 before the month's end, too.

In fact, temperatures in the South Coast region, away from the immediate coastline, should reach the upper 20s for a few days.

Residents can thank a building ridge of high pressure for the incoming warmth. To say the rising temperatures will be welcome news to residents is certainly an understatement.

Throughout April, temperatures have been a few degrees below seasonal for daytime highs in the first couple weeks of April for Vancouver.

In fact, you have to go back to January to find the last period where the South Coast of the province saw a significant stretch of above-seasonal temperatures.

Rain, forthcoming temperature bump brings flooding risk from snowmelt

However, with the warmth, rain and alpine snow, there will be an elevated risk for flooding as the snowpack finally begins to melt. Normally, by April 15, all of the alpine snow has been accumulated, but this year has been an outlier.

Rain will subside as we kick off the new work week, with lingering showers on Monday. However, conditions will dry out Tuesday and improve even more on Wednesday as the ridge builds in.

However, snow levels will be much higher than last weekend, rising to 1500+ metres. That will seem low compared to next weekend because freezing levels will likely jump above 3000 metres, triggering significant snowmelt and initiating the spring freshet melt.

Check back for the latest on conditions across British Columbia.