Spring Has Finally Sprung – Here Are 17 Affordable Ways To Brighten And Freshen Up Your Rented Home

Switch-up your surroundings for spring

With spring officially here, it’s safe to say that I’m keen to give my home a bit of a refresh, and make some decorative changes for the summer months. But I most definitely don’t have the money, or permission from my landlord, to do a full-on redesign — so I’m hoping to give my home a new lease of life in simple ways like swapping out cushions and duvet covers, updating a few fixings, and adding the odd ornament or two.

From pretty pastel hues and romantic scalloped edges, to rustic rattan accessories paired with on-trend retro patterns, I’ve pulled together this renter-friendly selection of homeware pieces and DIY tasks that are well worth checking out if you’re keen to bring spring into your abode — without blowing the bank.

When it comes to bringing Spring vibes into your home, making sure the sun is shining through the windows as much as possible is a quick win. So, make sure your windows are as clean as possible. You can use a squeegee, but I’ve found a window vacuum to be the most effective method.

£64.98 from Amazon

Simple yet super effective, swapping out any heavy velvet or metallic pendant shades for ones made with natural wooden materials is a cost-effective and quick way to give your home a warm and outdoorsy feel. With over 700 five-star reviews, this easy-fit bamboo pendant is a great option.

£32 from Dunelm

Contrary to popular belief, there are other ways to bring a bit of colour into your home for Spring if pastels and florals aren’t really your style. Beautiful when paired with wooden materials and natural textures, this boldly yellow rug will make the perfect bold and artisanal addition to any boho or rustic space.

£35 from Argos

Switching up your soft furnishings is a great way to give your bathroom a whole new look with minimal effort. If you’ve always gone for neutrals, this unique bath mat might make a nice change. With its unique tufted pattern, oblong shape, and rich khaki colour, it’s the perfect subtle pop or style and colour.

£19.60 (was £28) from La Redoute

If you’re lacking space for additional decor in your bathroom, then make your towels take on the challenge. A modern take on the classic retro checkerboard pattern, this avocado set looks great, and most importantly, is made from super soft 100% cotton.

£16 from John Lewis & Partners

When it comes to adding a touch of Spring to your home, you may as well start as you mean to go on, and add a wreath to your front door. This artificial one looks really realistic with its pretty foliage and yellow and purple flowers.

£29.99 from Not On The High Street

Bring a bit of country chic to your Easter dining table with this gingham printed tablecloth that comes in this subtle sage colourway that feels perfect for spring. Best of all, it’s made of a PEVA material that’s easy to wipe-clean of any spills or splatters.

£6 from Dunelm

Whimsical and kitschy, it’s no surprise that mushroom decor is set to be big this Spring. This gorgeous lamp comes in three lovely colours, and would make the perfect otherworldly addition to your bedside table.

£34.99 from Amazon

Keeping the playful vibes alive, you can’t go wrong with colourful glass. With their green spiral stems, this pair of wine glasses deserve to be displayed.

£38 from Not On The High Street

Easy to remove without leaving behind a mark, peel and stick tiles are a great solution for renters looking to add a pop of personality to their walls, floor, or backsplash. These subway tiles have great reviews, and come in ten different colours — including this subtle yet sunny yellow shade.

£20.99 from Amazon

A practical and pretty way to grow your very own herbs, these three iconic Emma Bridgewater tin pots come in sweet buttercup, daffodil, and bumble bee prints, and will look lovely on any window sill.

£8.40 (were £12) from Emma Bridgewater

Got heavy curtains or drapes in your living room? Blocking out light isn’t as much of a priority in the rooms nobody sleeps in — so swap them out for some more airy sheer or voile panels for a more lightweight and summery feel.

£18 from Dunelm

Decorated with daffodils, this handled tin tray is perfect for serving up cups of tea in the garden – but would also make a lovely and bright table centrepiece.

£31.50 (was £45) from Emma Bridgewater

As well as cutting through any grease and grime, and leaving your kitchen shiny and sparkling, this glorious eco-friendly spray also leaves behind a bright and cheery clementine scent that’s spot on for Spring.

£2.75 from Amazon

Although a little on the expensive side, I’m obsessed with this bedding set. It’s made from a breathable 100% cotton fabric that’s perfect for Spring, and the gorgeous scalloped edge and bright yellow embroidered piping feel spot on for anyone looking to add a little romantic flair to their bedroom.

£70 from John Lewis & Partners

Traditional gingham prints and cheery pastel tones are synonymous with Spring — and this lovely stoneware vase ticks both boxes. Grab it in lilac, green, blue, or pink, fill it with daffodils or tulips, and let it take centre stage on your coffee table.

£24.95 from Not On The High Street

Lilac and green shades are set to be a popular pastel pairing this Spring, and these cushion covers help fit the bill with their pretty pistachio hue. Plus, they’re available in both square and rectangular sizing.

£13.20 (was £22) from La Redoute

