Four easy tips to clean even the grimiest bathroom

It’s that time of year, and we want to help you spring clean efficiently—and without losing your mind. These clever tips for cleaning the bathroom will even help you clean less often in the long run. Now that’s a winning strategy.

Royal flush

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Your bathroom can be the best-smelling room in the house. (Photo: Getty)

If you love a great-smelling bathroom and you want to spend a lot less time cleaning it, try this trick. Pour Pine-Sol or another scent-heavy bathroom cleaner into the reservoir of your toilet brush holder to help you scrub the toilet faster without any trips to grab supplies.

This keeps the brush itself cleaner so it cleans better while keeping your bathroom smelling great in the long run!

For an extra-clean scented boost, try a reed diffuser! I love these because they double as air fresheners and triple as chic decor—and they last for months.

Steam unseen

Your bathroom mirror can sparkle. (Photo: Getty)

We love tricks that cut down on cleaning time. Here’s another. Use shaving cream to clean mirrors, and they won’t fog up, streak, or sweat from the steam of your showers.

Get a small, golf ball-sized dollop of shaving cream and begin to ‘wax on, wax off’ in a circular motion directly on your bathroom mirror. As you continue, you’ll find that the white foamy finish begins to blend into the mirror, becoming transparent. Keep buffing!

If you find that getting a glossy, transparent finish is tough, spray on a bit of glass cleaner and wipe clean. A tiny fraction of shaving cream residue on your mirror is all you need to keep it from fogging up. That de-fogging result can last up to a month.

Buff and shine

Soap scum? Where? (Photo: Getty)

How can you get rid of soap scum and shine up faucets? Cooking spray! The oil helps to break down lime deposits and will make your faucets gleam, too.

Simply spray cooking oil directly onto soap scum, stainless steel faucets, or shower valves and wipe clean with a soft cloth or paper towel. Allow to sit for a few minutes on tougher grime.

Story continues

For easy maintenance, try stainless steel wipes. These make it so easy to touch up all your stainless steel appliances in a flash.

Dry cleaning

Don't use dirty brushes again. (Photo: Getty)

Don’t compromise the life of your makeup brush! You might know that these brushes build up residue and bacteria but did you ever stop to think that they also become dry and brittle from the everyday use of bronzers, blushes, and setting powders? The trick to long-lasting bristles and a smooth makeup application is simpler than you think - just like your hair, your natural bristled brushes need to be conditioned post-wash.

First up, wash brushes with antibacterial soap, then rinse clean. Next, in a small bowl with hot tap water add three to four drops of coconut or olive oil. Give brushes a swirl in this mixture, allow it to penetrate for 30-60 seconds, then rinse in hot water to remove excess oils. Voila! Now your brushes are ready for their close-up.

Feeling fancy? I love this luxe makeup brush cleaner. It’s electric, comes with everything you need including a charger and cleaning solution, and it even dries the brushes!

Video by Kat Vasquez

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.