Spring Clean Your Beauty Routine With Dermstore’s 20% Off Sale

Dermstore is welcoming spring early with a site-wide sale on all of its bestselling products. That’s right: The authority on all things skin care, hair and makeup is kicking off its long-awaited Spring Refresh Event, where top brands are 20% off.

This year, over 200 of the retailers luxury brands are getting in on the discounted fun: Heavy hitters include Caudalie, everyone’s favorite sunscreen brand, Supergoop!, and clean makeup imprint ILIA, just to name a few. No matter how vast your beauty haul is, all you need to do is enter promo code REFRESH at checkout to save on your eligible goods. (For non-eligible brands, Dermstore is offering double rewards points to soften the blow of paying full-price.)

To cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up the need-to-cop products that are on sale from now until the event’s last day, March 10. Fill your cart will everything you need to achieve that dewy spring glow — without paying full price.

Zap your way to brighter, firmer skin with this (rarely on sale!) palm-sized device that uses microcurrent technology to beautify your complexion. This investment skin care tool “makes you look like you’ve really slept well for about two weeks,” as Refinery29 beauty columnist (and self-proclaimed gadget skeptic) Daniela Morosini explained.

Removing your makeup has never been more luxurious than with this buttery Elemis cleansing balm, packed with botanical ingredients to slow down signs of aging. (Most Wanted VP Sam Baker swears by this hydrating cleanser as part of her evening skin care routine.)

Ready to ditch the mascara? Achieve visibly longer and fuller lashes within months of using a lash serum like RevitaLash’s fan-fave formula. “Seems like it isn’t doing anything for three or so,” commented one of 141 happy reviewers, “and then — BAM — amazing lashes! Don’t even need mascara most of the time!”

The perfect sunscreen exists, and it’s EltaMD’s UV Clear (which also comes in a tinted option, BTW). Not only is it ideal for acne-prone types, but it has niacinamide to brighten and balance skin. Despite a roster of fans that includes Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Drew Barrymore, this “skin-friendly, hydrating sunscreen” is still “underhyped,” in the words of Most Wanted beauty editor Karina Hoshikawa.

This cult-favorite exfoliating toner from Paula’s Choice (“TikTok’s most popular skin care brand,” in the words of beauty writer Jacqueline Kilikita) has beta hydroxy acids to gently slough off dead skin cells, keeping your pores clean and your complexion gleaming.

It’s okay for your lashes to be a little extra sometimes — and this castor oil-infused Wander Beauty mascara bestows dramatic volume and definition in a matter of swipes, thanks to the addition of the vegetarian bean oil that’s believed to enhance lash growth.

We’ll always save room for a dewy cream blush in our kit, but there’s something to be said about a pigmented powder formula like Tarte’s beloved long-wear formula. Reviewers love the product’s little-goes-a-long-way lifespan and smooth, easily blendable consistency— all of which earned the legendary product a total of 4.76 stars.

Give your hair some T.L.C. with Briogeo’s bestselling conditioning mask, which nourishes damaged strands back to health.

