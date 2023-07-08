Spring cabbage, quinoa, tofu and kimchi stir-fry recipe

'Quinoa is a fantastic alternative to rice,' says Franco - Clara Molden

Quinoa is a fantastic alternative to rice – the grains have a slight crunch and don’t clump during stir-frying. It’s a good source of folate, magnesium, zinc, and iron as well as being rich in protein and fibre.

Timings

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves

four

Ingredients

200g mixed colour quinoa

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp raw apple cider vinegar

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp rapeseed or sunflower oil

1 block firm tofu, diced

1 garlic clove, thinly slice

1 spring cabbage, shredded

300g beansprouts

150g mangetout, sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced

200g raw kimchi

Coriander leaves and sesame seeds, to garnish

Method

1. Cook the quinoa in a pan of boiling, light salted water for 10 minutes then drain and cool.

2. Mix the soy sauce and vinegar together in a bowl and set aside.

3. Heat half of the oils in a large wok and stir-fry the tofu for 4-5 minutes, adding the garlic halfway through. Tip into the bowl of soy and vinegar.

4. Raise the heat on the wok. Add the remaining oil and stir-fry the cabbage for 2 minutes, allowing it to catch and char in places. Add the cooked quinoa, beansprouts, mangetout and chilli and cook for a further 3 minutes until the vegetables are piping hot.

5. Remove from the heat and stir in the tofu and dressing and the kimchi. Divide between bowls and scatter with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.