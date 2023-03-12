Spring Budget: Prepayment energy meter bills to be cut by £45

·2 min read
Woman tops up prepayment meter
Woman tops up prepayment meter

More than four million struggling households are set to save £45 a year on energy bills from 1 July, the government has said.

This will happen by bringing prepayment energy charges in line with customers who pay by direct debit.

Households which have prepayment meters are typically vulnerable or on low incomes.

But they pay more because energy firms pass on the costs of managing the meters.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is expected to announce the plan in his Spring Budget on Wednesday, said it was "clearly unfair that those on prepayment meters pay more than others".

The extra charges struggling households would have paid will instead be met under the government-funded Energy Price Guarantee at a cost of £200m.

Regulator Ofgem will report on how to permanently end the "prepayment penalty" when that government support ends in April 2024, the Treasury said.

Prepayment meters have been under the spotlight in recent months.

Last month it emerged that debt agents acting for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people's homes to force-fit meters, and that courts had been waving through energy firm applications to forcibly install meters.

Ofgem, which is reviewing prepayment meters, told energy firms at the end of February to start compensating customers whose homes were wrongfully fitted with a prepayment meter.

Firms were banned from installing prepayment energy meters under warrant, but that is due to end at the end of March.

In November last year it was revealed that a rising number of households are having their smart meters remotely switched to prepayment meters.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Charging prepayment meter customers more to receive their energy is a tax on some of our most vulnerable - this change will stop that."

Labour said the government had "finally listened" to its calls for "an end to the unfair prepayment meter penalty".

"Their delay will be cold comfort for the millions of prepayment customers who have been paying higher energy bills as a result of the government's indecisiveness," said Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate and net zero secretary.

In addition to prepayment help, the government is expected to extend the Energy Price Guarantee at current levels for a further three months.

Typical household energy bills were going to rise to £3,000 a year from April, the government is expected to retain its current level of support with the cap at £2,500.

Latest Stories

  • Australian town engulfed by record-breaking flood

    STORY: The flood, triggered by heavy rain over the past week, is worst in the remote Gulf of Carpentaria town of Burketown, about 1,300 miles northwest of state capital Brisbane.Dan McKinlay, chief executive of the local council responsible for Burketown, said on Sunday that 97 residents had been airlifted out in the past 48 hours.Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicted water levels in the area would peak on Sunday. It said the flood had already topped a March 2011 record of 22.2 feet.The crisis comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, including once-in-a-century floods that hit remote areas in the neighboring Northern Territory, in January.

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • ‘History will hold Trump accountable,’ Mike Pence says and mocks him over classified documents

    ‘President Trump was wrong’

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • Kevin McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘lied to the American public’ and ‘should never become Senator’

    The House Speaker also called out Rep. Eric Swalwell and Gov. Gavin Newsom

  • Why Did the Stormy Daniels Case Suddenly Go From Zero to 60?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury about the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This is an about-face from Bragg’s previous reluctance to charge Trump in the financial crimes prosecution that his predecessor Cyrus Vance had appeared to green-light. But Bragg’s new-found prosecutorial libido may not bode well for any potential prosecution, given the challenges it

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late

  • India’s rampaging rise threatens to tip world’s fragile balance of power

    Deciding the agenda for the recent G20 meeting of finance chiefs was always going to be a little tricky. The US and its allies wanted to discuss new sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine.

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Poland builds Europe’s largest land force to counter Russian threat

    Christmas came early for Captain Marek Adamiak and the troops of Poland's 11th Artillery Regiment.

  • Air Force One to get new colour scheme as Trump’s design fails to take off

    The US Air Force has scrapped Donald Trump’s design for the new presidential planes and will instead stick to an updated version of the classic light blue and white paintwork that has been used for six decades.

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • Trump is the ‘weakest presidential candidate’, says influential Republican

    An influential Republican has labelled Donald Trump the “weakest presidential candidate”, widening the GOP split ahead of what is shaping up to be an ugly primary race.

  • Ukraine’s army chief kneels at funeral of youngest battalion commander ‘Da Vinci’

    Hundreds of mourners including Ukraine’s army chief and foreign dignitaries gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square on Friday to pay their respects to Ukraine’s youngest battalion commander, known as Da Vinci.

  • Russia’s Covert Operation for ‘the Next Ukraine’ Has Already Begun

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayRussia is working behind the scenes to run a major influence operation designed to destabilize the current government of Moldova, with the apparent aim of installing a Russia-friendly government, U.S. and Moldovan officials told The Daily Beast.Signs of the Kremlin’s alleged operation—which aims to subvert the current Moldovan government and foment unrest through protests in Moldova—are evident in both Moldova and Transnistria,

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.

  • Canada bans Russian steel, aluminum imports as Joly raises 'regime change' in Moscow

    OTTAWA — Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly raises the possibility of regime change in Moscow. Joly made the remarks at a Friday press conference where she discussed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in Moscow. "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts a

  • Saudi Arabia making peace with Iran in a deal brokered by China is a 'middle finger to Biden'

    The deal comes as the US contends with historic tensions with both Iran and China, and signals Beijing's growing influence in the Middle East.

  • Trump says DeSantis will 'beg for mercy' in Iowa after he once voted to kill a prized ethanol mandate

    DeSantis did not mention ethanol during his Iowa event, but he received ample applause for ticking off his record as Florida governor.

  • China 'bribing foreign officials with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol'

    China has been accused of bribing officials in a Pacific nation with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan.