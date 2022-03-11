These spring break destinations are perfect for a last-minute getaway from Charlotte

If you’re rushing to plan a last-minute spring break vacation but worried about breaking the bank, it might be beneficial to ditch the idea of flying somewhere far and instead look to popular locations within driving distance from Charlotte.

Whether you prefer beaches, mountains or cities, Charlotte is surrounded by plenty of worthwhile places to visit this upcoming spring. Here are 12 destinations that Charlotteans can road trip to for spring break:







Mountains and Lakes

Asheville (129 miles)

Nestled in North Carolina’s beloved Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville boasts an artful and historic community that offers everything from the famous, gilded-age mansion known as the Biltmore Estate to elegant vineyards and hip coffee shops.

Lake Lure (93 miles)

Lake Lure is a scenic and serene town in the heart of Chimney Rock known best for being the filming location of the 1987 classic, Dirty Dancing. Tourists can enjoy sunbathing on the lake’s beach, exploring the nearby mountains, swimming, biking, kayaking and more.

Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee (185 miles)

The Cherokee National Forest is a United States National Forest located in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Visitors can observe wildlife, go horseback riding and camp out on designated grounds around the forest.







Beachtowns and Islands

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (247 miles)

Located in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, Hilton Head Island is home to plenty of golf courses, beaches and local shops. Unlike most other beaches located on the coast of South Carolina, the beaches of Hilton Head Island are quieter and tend to cater to a crowd that cares more about relaxation than nightlife.

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina (184 miles)

The sunset views at Murrells Inlet are sure to take your breath away as you stroll along The Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk or the Brookgreen Gardens. For an unforgettable experience, consider checking out Blue Wave Adventures for a dolphin watching tour.

Charleston, South Carolina (209 miles)

Charleston is undeniably one of South Carolina’s most popular destinations year round. The stunning, historic beach town is perfect for young families and adult travelers looking for the perfect blend of beach time, shopping, and nightlife.

Folly Island, South Carolina (220 miles)

A small “barrier island” just south of Charleston, Folly Island and its beach by the same name offer spring breakers the opportunity to wake up in an incredibly picturesque scene every morning. The island provides the perfect balance of tranquility and fun, with a considerably expansive portfolio of things to see and do.

Manteo (357 miles)

Cited as “the heart of Roanoke Island,” the coastal, Outer Banks town of Manteo is a historian’s paradise. With a rich history tied to “The Lost Colony,” several museums, and full-scale replicas of ships that once carried colonists to the shores of North Carolina, the quaint and charming beach town is sure to provide both a relaxing and educational experience.

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (188 miles)

For spring breakers wanting a beach setting that offers a more lively nightlife scene, Myrtle Beach might be what you’re looking for. With plenty of live music events, bars, clubs — and the beach — you’ll never run out of things to keep you entertained.







Road trips to nearby metros





Atlanta (245 miles)

A major hub for music and culture and a bustling city that shares many similarities with Charlotte, Atlanta is a major, nearby metro that serves as a perfect getaway for spring breakers looking to have a good time. If you’re seeking a destination that offers lots of sightseeing, attractions, and vibrant nightlife, be sure to include Atlanta on your shortlist.

Washington, D.C. (399 miles)

The epicenter of our nation’s general history, Washington, D.C. has more to offer than just museums and monuments. Aside from the obvious reasons one might visit the U.S. capital, there are plenty of reasons to fall in love with this city such as the awe-inspiring architecture of our nation’s most important buildings, live performances, and some of the region’s most critically-acclaimed eateries.

Nashville, Tennessee (419 miles)

Swap out your baseball caps for a cowboy hat and make your way over to the “Country Music Capital of the World.” Home to the legendary Grand Ole Opry and the viral Dolly Parton-themed restaurant, White Limozeen, there is much fun to be had in and around the stomping grounds of the world’s most famous country music superstars.