Spring Awakening review – desire and dread in coming-of-age musical

Almeida theatre, London

Rupert Goold’s production of the alt-rock musical has a talented young cast and some striking moments but the songs are often banal





It is audacious of Rupert Goold to stage a flamboyantly morose alt-rock musical about teenage repression and rebellion for a Christmas show. Based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play – banned or censored across the ages – it does not have many fuzzy edges and its staging now feels more refreshing for it.

Set in a provincial German town dominated by a cheerless Lutheranism, the story revolves around adolescents dealing with sexual desire, homosexuality, rape, suicide and back-street abortions. Their teen angst was originally set to song by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, partly sparked by the aftermath of the Columbine shootings, and became a big hit on Broadway in 2006.

This revival is marked for the abundant talent in its young cast: Laurie Kynaston, as the troubled Melchior, looks like a young Eddie Redmayne and is intense, edgy and passionate in his part. Amara Okereke, as his girlfriend Wendla, performs a clever push-and-pull between shy apprehension and brazen confidence. Their on-stage chemistry travels the scale from awkward innocence to illicit pleasure and erotic charge.

Goold’s direction is dynamic, too, on Miriam Buether’s expressionistic set, designed as a staircase climbing the length and breadth of the stage; these steps change from classroom to graveyard and assembly hall. Together with Jack Knowles’ lighting and Finn Ross’s luminous video design, they gesture towards modernity despite the 19th-century setting and resemble high-school bleachers, like those on the set of Jamie Lloyd’s recent Evita.

The problem, though, are the emo, rock and pop songs with music and lyrics that sound repetitive, banal and ultimately soporific. They come at quite a pace too, impeding the narrative flow so the first half feels episodic with songs that strive towards musical inner monologues, but which only convey a generic sense of these characters. And the musical refrain “O, I’m gonna be wounded … O, I’m gonna bruise you” sounds tinny rather than dangerously edgy in its sadomasochism.

Visually, the use of a glass box at the front of the stage is effective, especially in its staging of a suicide. But the semi-circle of glass framing the back of the stage never quite delivers in its purpose beyond looking slick. Sometimes, illuminated projections seem to go into overload, with graffiti appearing across the steps repeatedly during the song Totally Fucked which feels like it is channelling a Pink Floyd vibe.

In this bygone world of draconian religiosity, the teachers wear masks which effectively render them sinister grotesques. The children, though, are largely in contemporary dress and this creates a deliberate inner tension: characters controlled by repressive social and sexual codes look as if they have stepped out of a teen Netflix drama and dance in boy- and girl-band formations, with choreography that seems to have been adopted from a reality TV contest or high-school musical.

More of an orchestration than an emotionally enveloping drama, the plot between Melchior and Wendla does build power in the second half, and the production has some striking moments, such as Melchior’s atmospheric number The Bitch of Living, about desire and anxiety, and a masturbation fantasy excellently performed by Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea as Hänschen. The performances are all striking and the leads seem on their way to becoming tomorrow’s stars.