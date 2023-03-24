Spring into action: five easy, affordable gardening tasks now winter is over

Matt Collins
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Arthit Buarapa/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Arthit Buarapa/Alamy

My endeavour to keep our new small Hampshire garden low-cost and environmentally sound continues. The guiding principle of “home-sown” rather than nursery-grown plantings has been mightily tested by ever-tempting spring stock lists, and I’m still searching for a thrifty yet water-based weatherproofing paint for the boundary fence. But rich compost has appeared like manna from the composter, and the makeshift cold frame has done its job, bringing frost-vulnerable sowings through the short, dark days and out into the vernal sunshine.

The weather has not been easy, with winter delivering the lamentable combination of sharp cold spells broken by unseasonably mild temperatures and widespread thaws, which has led to curious patterns of growth – did anyone else’s bearded irises confuse January for June? During hard hoar frosts I watched our almond tree through clasped hands, and surveyed my autumn planted cuttings almost daily.

Similarly, the definition “hardy annual” has never felt so flimsy, as the feathered foliage of my wild carrot seedlings crisped and then drooped. Nonetheless, most things thankfully survived, and with the green shoots of spring comes renewed determination and drive, so here are the garden tasks I have set myself for the coming months, by way of inspiration for those similarly inclined towards thrift, resourcefulness and provision for nature.

Create habitats for creatures

Old pallets make an ideal insect habitat.
Old pallets make an ideal insect habitat. Photograph: The National Trust Photolibrary/Alamy

A whopping garden spider – a mountain of a spider – scuttled from the decking as I plied it all up a few weeks back. And then another, and another. I have nothing against decking, but going rotten and taking up precious space, it needed to go. Nonetheless I hadn’t fully appreciated its provision of habitat: among the cobwebs and decaying wood beneath were all manner of sheltering creatures. It was a reminder that when hastily removing unwanted features from our newly acquired gardens we can neglect well-established cohabiters. And there is a biodiversity crisis on. So I have enacted a standard of “retention and reuse” of materials wherever possible, setting aside wood from the decking, sawn and piled up, to decompose (for the likes of centipede, ground beetle, spider, a frog, if I’m lucky) and stacking – rather than disposing of – bricks, stones and paving slabs for habitat (mason and leaf-cutting bees) and future garden projects, the priority being a more permanent stone cold frame.

Sow for the future

Blue globe thistles.
Blue globe thistles. Photograph: Alamy

The seed-sowing frenzy of early spring can reach anxiety-inducing levels as social media floods with smug captures of speedily developing hardy annual seedlings. Instead, there’s something very calming about sowing perennials: they may not bloom this year, but will make good-sized plants for next summer and beyond. No pressure to sow early (and actually far better sown late April into May) and considerably cheaper than pot-grown plants. Among the perennials I’m sowing for longevity, beauty and provision for pollinators are lesser calamint (Calamintha nepeta), anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), blue globe thistle (Echinops ritro) and great masterwort (Astrantia major). For more perennial seed inspiration, Chiltern Seeds offer a wide range for differing sites, soils and levels of sunlight.

Cover the walls

A trumpet vine.
A trumpet vine. Photograph: A LaRue/Alamy

Like in the majority of small terrace gardens, fencing can provide a considerable amount of vertical growing space – undoubtedly more than the flower borders and pots put together. So experiment with climbing plants, making use of naturally varying light and shade levels to try new as well as long-coveted varieties. The hardy annual climbers I’m spring-sowing include sweet pea, “sunset” runner bean (for their rare peach-pink flowers) and the cup-and-saucer vine (Cobaea scandens); the shrubs, however, I intend to pilfer. One of the most effective means of propagation for woody climbing plants (jasmines, ivies, vines etc) is “layering”, where a flexible shoot of a mature plant is bent and pinned to the ground during spring. Making an incision where stem meets soil encourages new roots to form, after which the shoot can be severed and transplanted. So ask around friends and family for climbers, as they might be available: I’ve begun with a climbing hydrangea and Virginia creeper – I’m now seeking a friend who’ll let me at their trumpet vine

Choose drought-tolerant plants

The Beth Chatto garden in Essex.
The Beth Chatto garden in Essex. Photograph: geogphotos/Alamy

Beneath the removed decking is a raised platform area, brick-edged and topped with shingle. As this is the most sunlit part of the garden, I envision a table and chairs and icy glasses of gin among leafy greens and abundant flowers. But it will be a thirsty spot for plants, exposed for much of the day and composed of a stony, free-draining soil. Summer extremes of heat and drought are putting increasing pressure on all our gardens, yet the sustainable approach demands watering-can restraint. So I have decided to lean into the makeup of the site: rather than enrich the soil, I am adding some of the crumbled stone, paving and brick set aside in winter to the existing soil to provide a substrate fit for gravsuch as helichrysum, nepeta, cistus and juniper. Beth Chatto’s gravel garden in Essex is the place to be wowed by seldom-watered Mediterranean style planting, its nursery a treasure chest of drought-tolerant plants. Once the site is planted up, I will return the shingle as a suitable top mulch.

Plant potatoes

Maris piper potatoes.
Maris piper potatoes. Photograph: Thomas Smith/Alamy

My interest in gardening probably began with potatoes, pulling golden nuggets from the earth of my grandfather’s garden, aged six or seven, was pure enchantment. I have grown them at almost every opportunity since, and am continuing the spring ritual here. But whether you enjoy eating them or not, the potato’s utility goes beyond the kitchen: on new, neglected or even compacted soils, potato plants can help loosen ground, preparing it – relatively graft-free – for future plantings. They are also an effective means of engaging young children in the garden: tactile, easily planted (effectively giant seeds) and thrilling to harvest. To both these ends, I have earmarked a sunny spot for some robust maris pipers, getting them in the ground for Good Friday on 7 April, as folklore dictates. Browse organic and heritage seed potatoes at Potato House – its also offers grow bags and patio packs for smaller spaces. My sister impressed the family WhatsApp last year with a photo of shiny potatoes unearthed from her little 50-litre raised planter, with a proud toddler beside his harvest.

Latest Stories

  • Interior designers share 6 trends that are in, and 4 that are out this season

    Designers told Insider which interior trends are in and out this season. Say bye to gray decor and hello to indoor plants and dark colors this spring.

  • This is the best way to clean your air fryer

    This is exactly how to clean your air fryer with tips from cleaning expert Laura Montford, including on whether you can clean parts in the dishwasher.

  • 'Resilient' Python Invasion in Florida Could Be 'Impossible' to Stop, U.S Officials Say

    The U.S. Geological Survey found that the invasive Burmese python population in Florida has expanded from a small area near Everglades National Park to the bottom third of the Sunshine State

  • Another California reservoir just spilled for the first time in decades

    The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.

  • Stunned biologist looks into tortoise hole to see alligator ‘smiling back’ in Georgia

    “Why does this gator travel so far to use this hole?”

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Red tide is concentrating on Florida's gulf coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • This 350-Square-Foot Berlin Studio Maximizes Every Last Inch

    The architects at Dax I use some smart interior design tricks in their redesign of a small apartment

  • 50 million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides

    More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.

  • Christina Hall's Top Spring Decor and Organization Picks from Amazon Start at $8

    Including arched mirrors, lightweight throw blankets, and fabric storage bins

  • Black Bear Returns to Den in South Lake Tahoe

    A black bear hibernating in South Lake Tahoe, California, wasn’t quite ready for spring, recent video shows, and with the weather being experienced locally, who could blame him?Footage of the bear, tagged as G101, was posted by local nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch.Sielsch said G101 and other local black bears have “started to emerge from their urban dens”. But this video, dated March 6, shows G101 “returning to his crawlspace den” after a few hours out and about.Sielsch regularly posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his Instagram profile. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful

  • Rising floodwaters lead to more evacuation orders in Arizona

    Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained Wednesday as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials said residents in Sedona could go home after determining that Oak Creek waters had gone down enough but said they should still be prepared to evacuate if needed. Meanwhile, residents in one area of Camp Verde were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas along the Verde River.

  • Roadways Flood in Central Arizona Following Storm

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple flood warnings across central Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, after storms passed through the region.Footage posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows floodwaters streaming across a road near Wittmann, Arizona.The sheriff’s office said the road was closed and advised the public to avoid the area and not to drive through flooded roads. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn

  • Football-sized goldfish cloning themselves in B.C., Ontario waters

    The fish pose a threat to native species.

  • The 17 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2023, from the Lucid Air to the BMW i4

    The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.

  • All fuels lower in price across N.L. in weekly PUB adjustment

    Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of all fuels across the province in its latest weekly adjustment. The maximum price for gasoline is 4.4 cents per litre lower Thursday. That puts the price of a litre of unleaded fuel at $1.61 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.63 on the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, $1.63 in central Newfoundland, and $1.62 per litre in the Corner Brook area. Prices are slightly higher in Labrador, ranging from $1.67 per litre in Labrador West t

  • Rare Rothschild's Giraffe Born at Belgium Zoo

    Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden welcomed its latest arrival, a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf, to their herd on Wednesday, March 22, the institution said on Facebook.The calf was born at 4:09 am on Wednesday and measured about 1.5 meters (five feet) tall.Footage shared by the zoo shows the unnamed calf being looked after by its mother, Juul, shortly after the birth.“The little one, whose sex has not yet been determined, weighs about 70 kilograms [154 pounds] and is already eating well,” the zoo management said in a Facebook post.With the birth, Pairi Daiza’s giraffe section now houses four animals of the Rothschild subspecies, including the new arrival. Credit: Pairi Daiza/Belgium via Storyful

  • What grows best and when? These are vegetables to plant in your garden in Charlotte, Piedmont

    Different vegetables fare better in specific climates. Here’s a breakdown of what to plant when in Charlotte and North Carolina’s Piedmont region.

  • Wintry weather holds firm as rounds of heavy snow blanket Atlantic Canada

    Winter might be over, but the snow continues to pile up across Atlantic Canada, with the first in a series of storms set to arrive on Thursday