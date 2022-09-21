The Spring 2023 Hairstyle You Can Start Wearing Now

From TikTok to NYFW, the braided ponytail is everywhere.

Instagram @tiamowrey @claytonhawkins/ Getty Images

There are a few reasons why the ponytail will always be a classic hairstyle: it's practical for whenever you want your hair up and out of your face, it's easy to do, and it's extremely versatile as there are numerous ways to wear it.

While the ponytail will never go out of style, different takes on the look come and go with each season. And if the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 runways are any indication, braiding your ponytail is going to be a major trend next year. Designers showed various renditions of the style, from Collina Strada's floor-grazing braided ponytails to Kim Shui's sculptural updos.

Before fashion week, the look has been having a moment on TikTok — videos with the hashtag #braidedponytail currently have over 122 million views. The look has even shown up on celebrities, from Instagram selfies to the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

So, while you'll have to wait to wear most spring 2023 fashion trends since the days are getting cooler, you can wear this hair trend from next season right now. Ahead, we've rounded up nine of our favorite braided ponytails as seen on the NYFW runways and celebrities to inspire your own styles.

:







Tia Mowry

Instagram @tiamowry

Mowry said it best in the caption of her Instagram post showing off her beaded braided ponytail: " When your braid has that drip."

Joey King

Instagram @dimitrishair

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the braided ponytail trend a Y2K spin with this style he gave King. It consists of two plaited pigtails and a pair of face-framing tendrils.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Instagram @charlottemensah

These sculptural double braided ponytails by hairstylist Charlotte Mensah are breathtaking and a great way to elevate the trend for a special event.

Kim Shui

Hippolyte Petit/WireImage

The braided ponytails at Kim Shui's Spring 2023 show were dramatic with a capital "D." Models wore single or multiple plaits that were pinned up to create sculptural loops.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star shined literally and figuratively at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Not only did Ralph win for her role in the sitcom, she also wore her hair in a bedazzled braided high ponytail.

Story continues

Collina Stada

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The designer took the braided ponytail to new lengths for its Spring 2023 show. Models wore braids that went all the way down to the ground. While not practical for everyday wear, it drove home the fact that this hairstyle is versatile and can be a major or low-key look.

Keke Palmer

If you have a protective style like Palmer, pull your braids up into a ponytail and you've achieved this trend. Better yet, braid the braids in the tail for a dimensional look.

Melissa Barrera

Instagram @claytonhawkins

This sleek, butt-length braid Clayton Hawkins created for Barrera is an on-trend way to switch up your go-to high ponytail.

Proenza Schouler

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

If a low ponytail is more your speed, opt to style the tail in a tight plait, as seen on the Proenza Schouler Spring runway. For extra shine, run a hair oil or serum through your strands before creating the braid.