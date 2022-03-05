Spring 2022 TV Preview: 20 Series That Will Shape the Next Few Months

It’s verging on the point of passé to keep emphasizing it, but a seasonal TV preview is as good a time as any to say the thing that grows more apparent with each passing day: There are a ton of programs vying for people’s attention these days.

Into that complicated mix comes another massive collection of TV premieres slated between now and the dawn of summer. As the film world’s Oscar onslaught draws to a conclusion, attention then turns to another awards season. Many of the series in this roundup of notable spring releases will find themselves right in the heart of Emmy contention, with networks and streaming services timing new and returning shows to arrive right at the tail end of eligibility.

So to help plot out what the coming weeks will bring, we’ve assembled 20 shows that should go a long way to shaping how the TV conversation will play out over that time. This isn’t an exhaustive list (we’ve got monthly previews to help with that), but it does run the gamut of past sure things to hopeful sensations of the near future. For each wild card or returning favorite, we’ve included the premiere dates of each, in order to help better fill your calendar as we head into the heart of spring.

A few of these still don’t have concrete release dates announced yet, but all of them should be available for folks to watch before the summer months arrive. Until then, let the anticipation build.

Libby Hill, Tambay Obenson, and Ben Travers also contributed to this list.

