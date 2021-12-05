Spread Your Wings: Vegas Company Offers Tickets To Mile-High Club

(Photo: Muhammad Ferdian / EyeEm via Getty Images)

A company in Las Vegas is offering flights to a unique destination: An initiation into the “mile high club.”

Out-of-this-world sex is being offered for lovers on 45- to 90-minute flights on a twin-engine Cessna by Love Cloud.

The flight includes a red carpet, red satin sheets and noise-cancelling headphones — for the pilot, according to Love Cloud’s website.

Tickets range from $995 to $1,495.

“Almost every single flight ends in complete happiness,” Anthony Blake, a co-owner and Love Cloud pilot, told BuzzFeed earlier this week. “People are saying they’ve had the best sex of their lives.”

If anyone’s actually looking out the window, the flights include tours of Red Rock Canyon, the Hoover Dam, Lake Meade and the Las Vegas strip during the day. The Cessna just cruises the city at night.

The company also offers a “romantic dinner” flight — which comes with a three-course meal.

Blake’s business partner, Andrew Johnson, started Love Cloud eight years ago, but it’s now enjoying a second wind after some slow times and a few pandemic bumps.

A 2018 survey of more than 11,000 people in the U.S. and Britain on dating websites found that only about 5% claimed they were members of the mile-high club. But 78% said they’d like to join.

It's hot in Vegas but even hotter over Las Vegas!



Check out all the romantic scenic tours we offer couples for this summer! pic.twitter.com/sxshcAsOxn — Love Cloud Vegas (@LoveCloudVegas) July 7, 2017

