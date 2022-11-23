Spread Options: College football Week 13 picks against the spread

Sam Cooper
·10 min read

Welcome to rivalry week.

We've somehow reached the final week of the regular season, and we've got to cherish what should be an excellent weekend of action.

It's been an up-and-down season for my picks, but I'm coming off my best week of the year. I went 7-1 with UCLA being my lone loser. I had the Bruins +2.5. They lost by three. What can you do?

Let's close out the season strong, shall we?

Last week: 7-1

Overall: 49-41

Utah State at Boise State

Time: Noon (Friday) | TV: CBS | Line: Boise State -17 | Total: 51.5

This is strictly a situational play for me. Boise State wrapped up the Mountain division with a hard-fought road win over Wyoming on Saturday night. That game came down to the wire despite Wyoming’s quarterback completing just 3-of-15 passes for 30 yards and three interceptions.

The Broncos are dealing with quite a few injuries and are playing on a short week in a strange 10 a.m. local kickoff. Boise State is the better team, but getting 17 points against a Utah State team that has won five of its last six is too good to pass up. Utah State hasn’t beaten Boise State since 2015, so the Aggies should be motivated.

Pick: Utah State +17

Arizona State at Arizona

Time: 3 p.m. (Friday) | TV: FS1 | Line: Arizona -4 | Total: 65.5

Arizona has lost five straight to Arizona State and there have been some lopsided losses in recent years. In 2020, ASU trounced the Wildcats 70-7. Last year, ASU won 38-15.

But Arizona is a much-improved program now in its second year under Jedd Fisch, and I think there’s a chance the Wildcats put up a big number on ASU this time. Arizona has been competitive against teams like Washington and USC and pulled off an upset over UCLA two weeks ago.

Last week, the Wildcats hosted Washington State but were doomed by turnovers in a 31-20 loss. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is a WSU transfer and seemed a little too jacked up playing against his old team. WSU has a very good defense, but ASU will not present anywhere near the level of resistance.

ASU is playing out the season under an interim coach and has lost three straight by a big margin. Let’s make it four straight.

Pick: Arizona -4

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arkansas at Missouri

Time: 3 p.m. (Friday) | TV: CBS | Line: Arkansas -3 | Total: 56

After two tough losses, Arkansas was able to clinch bowl eligibility last week at home vs. Ole Miss. Arkansas took advantage of a porous Ole Miss run defense and jumped out to a big lead. I was on Arkansas last week at home, but this week I’m playing against the Razorbacks on the road.

Missouri is also looking to clinch bowl eligibility. Frankly, it probably should have already happened when you consider how that Auburn game ended back in September. Missouri has an excellent run defense and has been playing in competitive games throughout the second half of the season. Missouri beat South Carolina on the road, had a tough home loss to Kentucky and trailed Tennessee just 28-24 in the third quarter in a game with a misleading final score.

Brady Cook, Missouri’s quarterback, has quietly been improving as coach Eli Drinkwitz utilizes his running ability. I think this is a really good spot for the Tigers. I’ll take the points and won’t be surprised at all by an outright upset.

Pick: Missouri +3

Nebraska at Iowa

Time: 4 p.m. (Friday) | TV: BTN | Line: Iowa -10.5 | Total 38.5

Improbably, Iowa can clinch the Big Ten West with a win here. The Hawkeyes are the better team in this matchup but there’s no way I can trust them to cover a double-digit spread even against a Nebraska team limping to the finish with an interim head coach.

Iowa has combined for just 426 yards of offense over the last two weeks and will be without tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum on Friday. LaPorta is the team’s best playmaker and Pottebaum plays a significant number of snaps. And on the other side is a Nebraska team that hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a game since Oct. 15.

It’s a very low number, but I’m going to hold my nose and take the under.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell looks to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell looks to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pick: Under 38.5

Florida at No. 16 Florida State

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Friday) | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -9.5 | Total: 57.5

Florida State has been cruising ever since it came back from its bye week. The Seminoles have won four straight by an average margin of 33.5 points to get to 8-3 on the year. It’s been a positive step in Year 3 under Mike Norvell and FSU can cap off the regular season with a win over a big rival.

While Florida State’s offense has been playing at a high level, the recent defensive performances have come against some lackluster offenses. FSU faced Georgia Tech with a true freshman QB making his first start, a Miami team that looked like it had completely quit, a Syracuse team decimated by injuries and a Louisiana team without its starting quarterback.

That makes me slightly skeptical that FSU can beat Florida by double digits. Instead, I’ll look at the total. UF lost to Vanderbilt last week. It wasn’t a fluky loss, but UF handed Vanderbilt 14 points with turnovers, including a punt return fumble that was recovered in the end zone. Florida’s defense isn’t very good, but the offense has enough firepower to put this game over the total.

Pick: Over 57.5

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -7.5 | Total: 57

Ohio State has been waiting a year to get revenge on Michigan. The Wolverines bullied the Buckeyes last year in Ann Arbor, and Ohio State is going to want to match that physicality this year.

For Ohio State defensively, its weakness is actually in the secondary. Michigan doesn’t have the passing attack to exploit it. There’s also the looming health issues of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Michigan’s top two running backs. Corum missed the second half last week with a knee injury and Edwards was out. And those aren't the only key injuries for the Wolverines on offense.

Michigan leans heavily on the ground game. If Ohio State can neutralize the run and force J.J. McCarthy to make throws, I don’t envision many points from the Wolverines. At the same time, I don’t want to lay more than a touchdown with Ohio State. The Buckeyes just haven’t looked quite right on offense for much of the season. I’m projecting a bit of a lower-scoring game instead.

Pick: Under 57

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison makes a catch against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison makes a catch against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN2 | Line: OSU -8.5 | Total: 63.5

Oklahoma State fell behind Oklahoma 28-0 by the end of the first quarter in last week’s Bedlam game and just could not recover. The Cowboys moved the ball but ended up with four turnovers and two failed fourth-down attempts deep in OU territory. I’m expecting the Cowboys to be much sharper in their home finale against a reeling West Virginia team that has lost four of its last five.

WVU has been terrible as a road team under Neal Brown, going just 5-10 ATS in its last 15 road games. There’s been hot seat talk surrounding Brown for weeks, so it’s hard to envision a focused Mountaineers team for an early kickoff in Stillwater.

Additionally, this could be Spencer Sanders’ last home game in an Oklahoma State uniform. I think this could end up being a blowout on Senior Day for the Cowboys.

Pick: Oklahoma State -8.5

Memphis at SMU

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 | Line: SMU -4.5 | Total: 69

SMU is a much better team than what it showed last Thursday vs. Tulane. SMU was coming off a road win over USF and then had to go back on the road to play Tulane on a short week. That much travel certainly could have played a role in such a bad start for the Mustangs in New Orleans as Tulane jumped out to a quick 28-7 lead in a half that included a turnover on downs, an interception, a fumble and a missed field goal by SMU.

Back at home with a few extra days of rest, I’m expecting SMU to be much sharper against a Memphis team that I still think gets overvalued by the oddsmakers. Memphis is 6-5, but there’s not a single impressive win in the bunch. The Tigers have been horrific on the road under Ryan Silverfield, going just 2-11 ATS with a 1-8 ATS mark as a road underdog.

I like SMU by at least a touchdown.

Pick: SMU -4.5

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU

Time: 4 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: TCU -10 | Total: 47.5

Taking the under in Iowa State games has been a profitable venture, so let’s do it again. Iowa State’s defense is tremendous and its offense has a penchant for moving the ball without scoring many points. The Cyclones are 1-7 in Big 12 play and just one of those seven losses was decided by more than a touchdown. Additionally, all but one of those eight conference games went under the total.

We all know what’s at stake for TCU. The Horned Frogs are undefeated with the Big 12 title game coming next week. A playoff berth is within reach. TCU has won so many close games and is coming off a one-point win over Baylor that was decided by a field goal as time expired. The Horned Frogs haven’t had a bye week since Week 3 and are pretty beat up.

With all that said, I’d lean toward Iowa State getting the 10 but I like the under a lot more. TCU can rely on its defense in a low-scoring game.

Pick: Under 47.5

Syracuse at Boston College

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN3 | Line: Syracuse -10.5 | Total: 47

Syracuse opened the year 6-0 but has since lost five straight. The Orange have been dealing with a ton of injuries but looked competent on offense for the first time in weeks in last Saturday’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest.

Some of that offensive success should carry over to the regular season finale vs. a Boston College team that just got blasted 44-0 by Notre Dame. In the previous weeks, though, BC showed a lot of fight with a close loss to Duke and a road win over NC State.

BC has a promising freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead and an underrated group of receivers led by Zay Flowers. Flowers could be a first-round NFL draft pick, and he’s playing in his final home game. BC should be able to put up some points on a Syracuse defense that has allowed at least 38 points in three of its last four games.

Pick: Over 47

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium final result, highlights, analysis

    Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become