Spraying sprinklers and dripping hoses: SLO City Council hired a ‘water cop’ in 1980s

David Middlecamp
·5 min read

Unattended garden hoses and sprinklers spraying mid-day were common sights in the late 1980s.

But the era of cheap, almost unlimited water was about to come to an end as San Luis Obispo entered a drought-induced water crisis.

At that time, the city had yet not upgraded its wastewater system or joined with other agencies to build a pipeline transporting drinking water from Lake Nacimiento.

City voters would opt out of paying for state water but the city did implement a retrofit program that subsidized low-flow fixtures.

At the end of the 1980s water users were learning that water was a limited resource.

Ronald W. Powell wrote this story, which ran in the Telegram-Tribune on June 16, 1988:

SLO’s diplomatic ‘water cop’

Some call him a water cop, but Ray Cardwell feels more like a diplomat.

Perception aside, Cardwell is the point man in San Luis Obispo’s water conservation campaign. And as he sees it, he’ll have greater success with a light approach than by playing the heavy.

“You can bet that if you come across in a very authoritative way, people won’t be open to learn,” Cardwell said during a recent drive through Laguna Lake area streets.

“I have to make them understand that it’s in their best interest — as well as the best interest of the community — to save water.”

It’s also the law.

Stubborn drought conditions have prompted the city to step up enforcement of an ordinance that prohibits wasteful outdoor water use.

In addition, the San Luis Obispo City Council on June 6 voted to increase water fees and adopt even and odd watering days to underscore the need to conserve.

Ray Cardwell, hired to help the city of San Luis Obispo conserve water during a drought, shuts off a hose on Southwood Street on June 10, 1988.
Ray Cardwell, hired to help the city of San Luis Obispo conserve water during a drought, shuts off a hose on Southwood Street on June 10, 1988.

Beginning July 1, residents whose addresses end in even numbers can water outdoors on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; residents with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. No outdoor watering will be allowed Fridays.

Exemptions to the water regimen are made for vegetable gardens,, container plants and new landscaping.

Enter the 31-year-old Cardwell. At $6 and hour, he is a roving water educator who makes house calls in a city-issued white-and-orange pickup truck.

A Cal Poly graduate in environmental and systematic biology, Cardwell understands why people might apply too much water to sun-drenched plants.

But he is also serious about enforcing conservation rules — especially since outdoor water constitutes more than 40 percent of household use.

Because the city is serious about curbing excessive water use, Cardwell can use an enforcement hammer when words aren’t enough: He can cite repeated flagrant violators for misdemeanor fines ranging from $85 to $500.

Yet during a recent work shift, the citation book was nowhere in sight. At several stops along his lawn-to-lawn route, he was gentle, but firm advocate for water conservation.

At one stop he parked his truck in a Laguna Lake area housing development where a caller complained that one resident was watering more asphalt than grass. Among the well-manicured yards he met landscaper Keith Gaffney, whose workers water and tend the grounds.

Gaffney patiently listened as Cardwell explained the caller’s complaint, and then acknowledged that the water was indeed migrating from the lawns.

But Gaffney explained that much of the problem was an outdated and inefficient sprinkler system.

“This sprinkler system is 20 years old,” Gaffney explained, “and the owners can’t afford to spend $100,000 to re-irrigate.”

But he told Cardwell he would closely monitor the sprinklers to minimize waste.

“I think we do have to conserve,” Gaffney told a reporter who was traveling with Cardwell. “But if no one comes and tells you (how), you don’t know.”

Several blocks away, Cardwell stopped his truck at a home where sprinklers were running full tilt at noon.

One of the simplest conservation measures is to curtail out-door watering between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. — the high evaporation periods.

“That never would have occurred to me,” an owner of the house admitted to Cardwell before shutting off the spigots.

The City Council and other city officials are concerned about how much water is being consumed by residents because two years of drought and customer demand have joined to reduce the levels of the city’s two water sources. Santa Margarita Lake is down 74% and Whale Rock Reservoir is down 28%.

But city officials aren’t the only ones hoisting the red flag against water waste.

Charles M. Burt, professor of agricultural engineering at Cal Poly, has studied water resources statewide and says San Luis Obispo’s situation is critical.

“There is no doubt that there is a drought problem here,” said Burt. “They (city officials) are not just blowing smoke.”

Burt said the problems in San Luis Obispo are part of a troubled water picture statewide. Each year Californians pump more ground water and surface water — 2 million acre-feet — than is replaced by runoff from rain and snow.

San Luis Obispo’s conservation program is aimed at trimming that kind of deficit water use at the local level.

And Cardwell, the traveling water educator and enforcement officer, can fill in the blanks for those needing answers to conservation questions.

“We’ve been living in a state of luxury for so long that it’s hard to get out of that thinking,” he said of historical water use practices. “I have to make the public more aware that water is a resource that you have to conserve.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB