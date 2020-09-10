This spray sold at Costco might not work. That could be good news for bears

A faulty spray usually counts as a consumer annoyance. “Annoyance” can be replaced by “primal fear of pain and death” when the faulty spray can is UDAP Safety Orange Bear Spray, which is why UDAP shot an alert to Costco customers.

UDAP heard from two customers whose canisters didn’t fire when the customers tested them. So, Costco customers got warned to check their cans for lot Nos. P1709, P1804, P1805, P1806, P1807, or P1817.

And UDAP advised a half-second test firing (because you definitely want to know about any problems ahead of time).

Customers with questions, especially after unsatisfactory test firing, should call UDAP at 866-232-7911 or email Support@UDAP.com.

26 of these Pilates balls suddenly burst. That’s why they’ve been recalled

USDA public health alert: Don’t know much about these Cooked Duck Blood Curds from China

635,000 duck toys from an insurance company (AFLAC!) got recalled for a ‘toxic’ issue