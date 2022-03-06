Spray, Bell lead No. 22 FGCU into Atlantic Sun semifinals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Spray scored a season-high 24 points, Kierstan Bell added 22 and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 71-60 on Sunday in a quarterfinal of the women's Atlantic Sun Championship.

Spray made a season-high seven 3-pointers in nine attempts. She was 8 for 10 overall. Bell had seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Tishara Morehouse had 14 points and seven assists for the Eagles (27-2).

Emma Broermann and Jaida Bond scored 16 points each for North Florida (13-17) and Jazz Bond added 10.

FGCU led 32-26 after a first half in which the Eagles shot only 37% but got a boost from Bell, who scored 13 points. Morehouse had six points and five assists in the half. North Florida shot 46% but was hurt by 11 turnovers. FGCU had two turnovers in the first half, five for the game.

North Florida pushed the Eagles early in the third quarter and tied the game at 39. Spray hit a couple of 3-pointers and FGCU finished the period on a 14-4 run for a 53-43 lead heading into the fourth. FGCU's lead was at least 10 points throughout the fourth quarter and peaked at 69-51 when Spray hit a 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining.

The Eagles are in line to continue their dominance of the tournament. As the top seed, any game they play will be at home. They have played in the last 10 championship games with a 27-2 tournament record in that span.

FGCU has won five straight and 20 of its last 21 games. Bell was injured and missed nine games in that stretch but has reached 20 points in all three games since her return.

