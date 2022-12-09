Sprawling storms set to dance a wintry waltz over Eastern Canada

Eastern Canada is in for a soggy, windy, and even wintry stretch next week as a pair of retrograding low-pressure systems meanders over the region.

A storm retrogrades when it moves against the overall flow—similar to a salmon swimming upstream, these lows will hook west toward Atlantic Canada instead of just following the prevailing winds and marching out to sea.

ATLPattern

We’re watching two separate systems that’ll combine to cast some gloom over Eastern Canada next week.

The first is a large upper-level low spiraling south from Labrador. By early next week, this system will meet up with a trough swinging in from the Great Lakes region.

When the weaker trough from the west meets the stronger low from the north, the weaker trough will begin spiraling around the larger system like a star swirling around a galaxy.

This complex interaction between the two upper-level systems will generate a low-pressure system at the surface that’ll bring several days of foul weather throughout the eastern provinces, likely beginning Monday for some areas and lingering through Wednesday in spots.

ATLPrecip

Cold air from the north meeting up with the system over the Atlantic provinces could lead to a heavy swath of snow for some areas. It’s too early to say exactly where this heavy snow would develop, as it’s dependent on the precise location of the low-pressure system over the region.

After a short breather late next week, another significant system could spread across Eastern Canada in time for the weekend.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates on this East Coast storm threat.