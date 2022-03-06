Travel, power disruptions possible as wintry storm hits Atlantic Canada

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Travel, power disruptions possible as wintry storm hits Atlantic Canada

A robust system affecting the eastern half of Canada will arrive in the Maritimes on Sunday with a burst of wintry precipitation before temperatures tilt toward the warmer side. We’ll see a wide spread in conditions across the region, with rain and warmth in the south while the northern Maritimes and Newfoundland deal with a round of snow and ice. The snow and ice could cause power outages and hamper travel. More on the storm’s timing, impacts, and what to expect heading into next week, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Spring 2022 for an in-depth look at the Spring Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

SUNDAY: SNOW FOR SOME, WARMTH FOR OTHERS

A low-pressure system will bring potentially significant snowfall and freezing rain to the Maritimes by the end of the weekend. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued special weather statements for the northern half of New Brunswick.

Snow will begin moving into the Maritimes on Sunday morning. Some areas may see mixing or a complete changeover to freezing rain or ice pellets in the afternoon. Freezing rain could last into Monday morning across parts of New Brunswick. The freezing rain may lead to significant ice accretion and hazardous travel conditions. Power outages are also possible.

ATLIce
ATLIce

A batch of snow will develop along the warm front in the Maritimes. The heaviest accumulations are possible in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia, where 10-20 cm could fall through Monday morning.

The system will also bring some rainfall amid the warmer temperatures. This won’t be a washout by any means. 5-15 mm of rainfall is expected across the Maritimes, with the heaviest totals expected in northern and eastern Nova Scotia.

Conditions are forecast to improve Monday morning as the system departs the region, though sea-effect snow is possible for eastern Nova Scotia in the afternoon.

Mild temperatures will persist across most of the Maritimes heading into the day on Monday, with highs approaching the 10-degree mark in parts of Nova Scotia.

NEWFOUNDLAND: ANOTHER THUMP OF SNOW FOR THE AVALON

Across the Gulf in Newfoundland, the system will approach the region Sunday evening with snow and continue through the day on Monday. Precipitation should wind down during the afternoon hours.

ATLSnow
ATLSnow

Overall, this shouldn’t be an overly impactful system for the island, but travellers will feel the effects of the snow. The heaviest totals will fall in western and southern Newfoundland, where 10-15 cm is possible through Monday. St. John's may pick up 5-10 cm.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: SEVERAL DAYS OF CALM BEFORE THE PATTERN TURNS ACTIVE

Conditions across Atlantic Canada will return to a calmer state once this latest system clears the region on Monday. The week should feature several days of near- to above-seasonal temperatures for the Maritimes, while seasonably cool conditions hang tight up in St. John’s, N.L.

ATLWed
ATLWed

An active pattern could return to the Atlantic provinces by the end of the week, though, potentially lasting into the middle of the month.

Thumbnail courtesy of Frank Bailey, taken in Bridgewater, N.S.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across the East Coast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Travel not recommended along many Prairie routes as heavy snow persists

    Snow-covered roads will continue to make travel difficult across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba through Friday.

  • Atlantic Canada faces quick warmup before next winter storm arrives

    Heavy snow will continue across the Avalon Peninsula overnight into Friday. A quick warmup this weekend will precede the next storm arriving Sunday and Monday.

  • Last call for now at Whispers, a beloved Ottawa pub of many first meets

    The owner of a pub in Ottawa's Westboro area, adorned with decades worth of knickknacks and memories, is saying goodbye to the beloved Ottawa hotspot this weekend. "If you ever watched the show Cheers, it's exactly like Cheers. We have stragglers that come in every day, it's just like the TV show," said owner Paul Williams. "Everybody comes in, everybody knows everybody. There's been a lot of memories here." Williams, who calls himself "the Ted Danson of Whispers" (referencing the actor who play

  • Near record warmth as we head into Saturday

    Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the warm weekend forecast.

  • Planning committee to vote on major Manor Park development

    A proposed development in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood that seeks to add 3,800 residential units goes to a vote at the City of Ottawa's planning committee next week, but the area councillor is not a fan. The developer, Manor Park Development, plans to build a range of unit types, including townhomes, apartments, and thousands of square metres of commercial space and parkland split between two major areas. One area includes buildings ranging up to nine storeys, with a concentration of mid-ri

  • Watch the First Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 in the US Cruise Palm Beach

    The marque takes its supercar and tailors it for the track.

  • Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

    Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

  • Democrat wants Biden to defy Putin by staging a Berlin-like airlift to save Kyiv

    The United States should start planning for a Berlin airlift–style operation to save the people of Kyiv from Russian encirclement and start considering the deployment of NATO troops to western Ukraine, says Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.,

  • Gas in Metro Vancouver has broken the $2 per litre barrier. But should it have?

    As if the pandemic, surging housing costs and five per cent inflation haven't already brought Metro Vancouverites to their financial knees, the fourth horseman of the affordability apocalypse has arrived as gas breaks through the $2-per-litre barrier. Yes, there was plenty of speculation the price at the pump was set to spike. But seeing the actual numbers lit up on station marquee Friday morning still felt like a slap in the face for the 98 per cent of drivers with a combustion engine vehicle.

  • If you see soldiers in uniform at Bay and Bloor, 'feel free to say hello,' TTC says

    If you're going to be near Bloor Street West and Bay Street this weekend, don't be alarmed if you see some people in army fatigues and helmets. In fact, you should "feel free to say 'hello,"' the TTC says. According to the TTC, the 48th Highlanders of Canada — one of Toronto's army reserve units — is scheduled to conduct training exercises at Lower Bay Station, north of Bloor —on both Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. "Members of the public may see small groups of unarmed soldiers in

  • Vancouver Park Board warns against feeding coyotes during denning season

    As coyote denning season approaches, the city is reminding Vancouverites to stay safe — and to keep coyotes safe — by not feeding them. Between December 2020 and December 2021, there were 45 reports of people being bit by a coyote in Stanley Park, fuelling a debate on whether the animals should be culled. And as coyotes create dens for their pups, becoming more active and looking for food, people are likelier to run into them, warns the city. Dana McDonald, environmental stewardship coordinator

  • 3 charged, police searching for 4th in string of break-ins at places of worship in Peel Region

    Three men have been arrested and face a total of 78 charges in connection with a string of break-ins at places of worship in Brampton and Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say. The three, aged 31, 39 and 42, face 13 counts each of disguising with intent, as well as breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence. Investigators are still searching for a fourth person, who has not been named but is being urged to speak with a lawyer and come forward. "At this time, the investigation is

  • Gwen Stefani Celebrates the Launch of Her Makeup Line in Anaheim, Plus Saweetie, Angus Cloud and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Calgary kids reimagine city's core using Minecraft

    Calgary students were asked to reimagine the city's downtown using the popular video game Minecraft, and the city announced its contest winners Thursday. More than 12,000 Calgary Board of Education (CBE) students ranging from kindergarten to Grade 12, were asked to create what they wanted to see in the city's downtown in the pixelated world of Minecraft, a game where players can gather or mine building materials to create a new world. The city, the public school board and the video game makers p

  • Cholita, this is what it takes to be Bolivian female wrestler

    She got into the sport as a punishment, but this female wrestler from Bolivia never regret it.

  • Ukraine war: Distraught Ukrainians arrive in Polish border town of Przemysl

    More than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting began, with most crossing the border into neighbouring Poland.

  • Hundreds pay respects at vigil for security guard killed in attack at UBC Okanagan

    Over a few hours on Friday afternoon, the display of flowers for Harmandeep Kaur more than doubled in size. Hundreds of people arrived at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus in Kelowna, with spring bouquets of yellow, pink and green. Some laid teddy bears outside the university centre, others lit tea candles. A priest with the local Okanagan Sikh Temple said a prayer. "There's many services available for us all on campus, but today is really about drawing close to one another,"

  • Atascadero house fire causes damage; one of four people inside suffers burn injuries

    A cat was found dead in the garage, according to the report.

  • Storms expected to bring rain, snow to Colorado plains this weekend; significant snow in mountains

    After temperatures reached the 60s and 70s in Denver this week, Colorado is in store for a few days of storms that will drop temperatures significantly and bring widespread snow to northeast Colorado.

  • Shortage of hay leaves Alberta livestock owners desperate for feed this winter

    A shortage of hay in Alberta is putting livestock at risk of neglect this winter, animal welfare advocates say. After record-breaking heat stunted the Prairie harvest last fall, Alberta livestock owners have been scrambling over the limited supply of hay. As demand rises and prices surge, the Alberta SPCA is now fielding more complaints about starving livestock. "The hay situation is at crisis levels," said Bev Wilson, founder of 5 Freedoms Ranch Rescue and Rehabilitation Society, an equine resc