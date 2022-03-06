Travel, power disruptions possible as wintry storm hits Atlantic Canada

A robust system affecting the eastern half of Canada will arrive in the Maritimes on Sunday with a burst of wintry precipitation before temperatures tilt toward the warmer side. We’ll see a wide spread in conditions across the region, with rain and warmth in the south while the northern Maritimes and Newfoundland deal with a round of snow and ice. The snow and ice could cause power outages and hamper travel. More on the storm’s timing, impacts, and what to expect heading into next week, below.

SUNDAY: SNOW FOR SOME, WARMTH FOR OTHERS

A low-pressure system will bring potentially significant snowfall and freezing rain to the Maritimes by the end of the weekend. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued special weather statements for the northern half of New Brunswick.

Snow will begin moving into the Maritimes on Sunday morning. Some areas may see mixing or a complete changeover to freezing rain or ice pellets in the afternoon. Freezing rain could last into Monday morning across parts of New Brunswick. The freezing rain may lead to significant ice accretion and hazardous travel conditions. Power outages are also possible.

ATLIce

A batch of snow will develop along the warm front in the Maritimes. The heaviest accumulations are possible in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia, where 10-20 cm could fall through Monday morning.

The system will also bring some rainfall amid the warmer temperatures. This won’t be a washout by any means. 5-15 mm of rainfall is expected across the Maritimes, with the heaviest totals expected in northern and eastern Nova Scotia.

Conditions are forecast to improve Monday morning as the system departs the region, though sea-effect snow is possible for eastern Nova Scotia in the afternoon.

Mild temperatures will persist across most of the Maritimes heading into the day on Monday, with highs approaching the 10-degree mark in parts of Nova Scotia.

NEWFOUNDLAND: ANOTHER THUMP OF SNOW FOR THE AVALON

Across the Gulf in Newfoundland, the system will approach the region Sunday evening with snow and continue through the day on Monday. Precipitation should wind down during the afternoon hours.

ATLSnow

Overall, this shouldn’t be an overly impactful system for the island, but travellers will feel the effects of the snow. The heaviest totals will fall in western and southern Newfoundland, where 10-15 cm is possible through Monday. St. John's may pick up 5-10 cm.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: SEVERAL DAYS OF CALM BEFORE THE PATTERN TURNS ACTIVE

Conditions across Atlantic Canada will return to a calmer state once this latest system clears the region on Monday. The week should feature several days of near- to above-seasonal temperatures for the Maritimes, while seasonably cool conditions hang tight up in St. John’s, N.L.

ATLWed

An active pattern could return to the Atlantic provinces by the end of the week, though, potentially lasting into the middle of the month.

Thumbnail courtesy of Frank Bailey, taken in Bridgewater, N.S.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across the East Coast.