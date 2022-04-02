Sprawling Dallas-Fort Worth leads nation in population growth from 2020-2021
Dallas-Fort Worth gained almost 100,000 residents from July 2020 to July 2021, the largest population gain in the nation, according to estimates this week from the U.S. Census Bureau. Tarrant County gained 11,768 residents.
Texas was home to four of the top 10 largest-growing metro areas. Joining DFW (97,290 gain) were Houston (69,094), Austin (53,301) and San Antonio (35,105).
Texas was ranked the No. 1 Growth State in 2021 by the U-Haul Growth Index, meaning the state had the most U-Haul customers in the country during the last year.
Most out-of-state newcomers came from California and Florida, followed by Louisiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia and Arizona.
The Census reported that 54,319 people moved to Dallas-Fort Worth from other states. That’s the second highest number after Phoenix.
Notable Statistics
According to the recent census data:
Tarrant County’s median household income is $70,306. That’s $6,480 more than the state median income.
The county’s home ownership rate is 60%; Texas’ is 62%.
Average Tarrant County commute is 27 minutes.
Median age in Fort Worth and Arlington is 33.
A larger percentage of Arlington residents (34%) speak a language other than English than Fort Worth residents (32%). Arlington has a larger foreign-born population percentage than Fort Worth and Texas.