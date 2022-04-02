Sprawling Dallas-Fort Worth leads nation in population growth from 2020-2021

Dallas-Fort Worth gained almost 100,000 residents from July 2020 to July 2021, the largest population gain in the nation, according to estimates this week from the U.S. Census Bureau. Tarrant County gained 11,768 residents.

Texas was home to four of the top 10 largest-growing metro areas. Joining DFW (97,290 gain) were Houston (69,094), Austin (53,301) and San Antonio (35,105).

Texas was ranked the No. 1 Growth State in 2021 by the U-Haul Growth Index, meaning the state had the most U-Haul customers in the country during the last year.

Most out-of-state newcomers came from California and Florida, followed by Louisiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia and Arizona.

The Census reported that 54,319 people moved to Dallas-Fort Worth from other states. That’s the second highest number after Phoenix.

Notable Statistics

According to the recent census data: