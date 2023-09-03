This Sprawling $68 Million Colorado Ranch With a Hobbit-Style Guest House Is Straight Out of The Shire

Calling all Lord of the Rings fans.

Twenty minutes outside of downtown Aspen is Two Mile Ranch, and if the storybook-style main residence didn’t make this property look like it came straight out of The Shire, then the whimsical Hobbit House surely does the trick. The Woody Creek compound just hit the market for an eye-watering $68 million, and for that price, you get 22 total bedrooms and a whopping 244 acres, 170 of which are protected under a conservation easement.

Pat Scanlan, a local Colorado investor, paid roughly $20 million for the spread back in 2021. In the years since Scanlan acquired the property, he never actually lived there. Instead, he spent those years, and around $8 million, refurbishing the existing structures. In addition to fixing up a circa 1800s log cabin that doubles as a casino and game room, he made significant updates to the compound’s six other outbuildings that run the gamut from a bunkhouse and an Aspen-inspired lodge to a manager’s house and a Craftsman home.

Two Mile Ranch in Colorado is listed for $68 million.

“It’s a beautiful ranch and it needed help,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “It just happens that with the timing of Covid, it’s worth a hell of a lot more than what I bought it for and what I put into it.”

The main house, built sometime around 2007, sits on 60 acres at the heart of the ranch. The estate sports an open timber truss design and is topped with a custom Italian slate roof. On the first floor is where you’ll find the primary suite, which leads out to a patio, hot tub, and pool. Elsewhere, the abode holds a two-car garage and a separate wing with a secondary bedroom.

The Hobbit-inspired cottage house has a bedroom wall that drops down like a drawbridge

Of course, the main attraction is the so-called Hobbit House. To enter, guests step foot into a mudroom that’s outfitted as a library. Pull a specific book from the shelf, and you’ll suddenly gain entry to the cottage. That’s not where the surprises end, though. In one of the home’s three bedrooms, an entire bedroom wall unfolds to the outdoors, similar to a drawbridge at the entrance of a castle. The wall serves as a platform where you can wheel your bed to enjoy a super enchanting night under the stars.

It sounds like the stuff of fairytales, but we promise it’s all real.

Rafie Bass with Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

two mile ranch colorado

