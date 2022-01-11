Sprague Resources Announces Receipt of Proposal to Acquire All of its Outstanding Common Units

Sprague Resources LP
·8 min read

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) dated January 11, 2022, pursuant to which Hartree would acquire all of the outstanding common units of Sprague (the “Common Units”) that Hartree and its affiliates do not already own in exchange for $16.50 in cash per Common Unit. Hartree and its affiliates hold approximately 74.5% of the outstanding Common Units of Sprague as of January 11, 2022.

The proposed consideration of $16.50 per Common Unit represents a premium of approximately 10.6% to the closing price of the Common Units on January 10, 2022, a premium of approximately 22.5% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Common Units prior to January 10, 2022, and a price equal to the $16.50 per common unit price that affiliates of Hartree paid to an affiliate of Axel Johnson Inc. to acquire the 61.2% limited partner interest in Sprague in a transaction entered into on April 20, 2021.

The board of directors of Sprague’s general partner expects to delegate the authority to evaluate and negotiate the proposal to its conflicts committee. The conflicts committee, which will be composed of only independent directors of the board of directors of Sprague’s general partner, will consider the proposal in accordance with provisions contained in Sprague’s partnership agreement and is expected to engage legal and financial advisors in connection with its consideration of the proposal. The proposal is non-binding and is subject to the negotiation and execution of a mutually acceptable merger agreement and appropriate supporting agreements which would set out all of the terms and conditions relevant to the proposed transaction. These agreements, if executed, would be subject to customary closing conditions, including any necessary regulatory approvals.

A copy of the unsolicited non-binding proposal letter is included below:

January 11, 2022

Board of Directors
Sprague Resources GP LLC
185 International Drive
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801

Re: Proposal to Acquire All Outstanding Publicly Held Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests in Sprague Resources LP

Ladies and Gentlemen:

On behalf of Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”), I am pleased to submit to you this proposal (the “Proposal”) pursuant to which Hartree or certain of its affiliates would acquire for cash all of the outstanding common units representing limited partner interests (“Common Units”) of Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague LP”) not already beneficially owned by Hartree (the “Transaction”), at a price of $16.50 per Common Unit, subject to the negotiation of satisfactory definitive agreements and the other matters described below.

As you are aware, Hartree owns, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sprague HP Holdings, LLC, (i) 19,548,849 Common Units, representing 74.5% of the limited partnership interest in Sprague LP (based on the number of outstanding Common Units reported by Sprague LP in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021) and (ii) 100% of the outstanding incentive distribution rights of Sprague LP. In addition, Hartree owns 100% of the non-economic general partner interests in Sprague LP through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Sprague Resources GP LLC, the general partner of Sprague LP (“Sprague GP”).

Proposal

The proposed consideration represents:

  • A 10.6% premium to the closing price of the Common Units on January 10, 2022, and more importantly, a 13.9% premium to the closing price of the Common Units on January 10, 2022 on an ex-Q4 2021 distribution basis;

  • A 22.5% premium to the volume-weighted average price of the Common Units over the last 30 calendar days through January 10, 2022; and

  • A price equal to the $16.50 per common unit price that affiliates of Hartree paid to an affiliate of Axel Johnson Inc. to acquire the 61.2% limited partner interest in Sprague LP in a transaction entered into on April 20, 2021, and a 10.3% premium to that price including the $1.54 in aggregate distributions paid to Sprague LP unitholders with a record date following the closing of the transaction with Axel Johnson.

Structure and Closing Conditions

We expect that the Transaction would be structured as a merger, through which a Hartree-controlled acquisition vehicle would merge into Sprague LP, with Sprague LP surviving the merger.

We expect the Transaction’s definitive agreements would contain terms customary for a transaction of this type, including a customary condition to closing related to obtaining the approval of holders of a majority of the Common Units. Hartree and its affiliates have access to sufficient funds to consummate the Transaction.

Process

We anticipate that the Board of Directors of Sprague GP will form a Conflicts Committee comprised entirely of directors satisfying the independence requirements of Sprague LP’s partnership agreement, and delegate to the Conflicts Committee the authority to evaluate and negotiate the Proposal, including, for the avoidance of doubt, the authority to reject the Proposal. We also anticipate that the Conflicts Committee will engage independent legal and financial advisors selected by the Conflicts Committee to advise it in connection with evaluating this Proposal.

In anticipation of such a delegation, we want to advise you that we are interested only in acquiring Common Units of Sprague LP and are not interested in selling any of our equity interests in Sprague LP or pursuing other strategic alternatives involving Sprague LP.

We would welcome the opportunity to present the Proposal in more detail to the Conflicts Committee and its advisors as soon as possible.

Advisors

We have engaged Evercore Group L.L.C. as our financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP as our legal advisor, and we are prepared to dedicate such resources as may be necessary to complete negotiations, execute definitive agreements and close the Transaction as promptly as practicable.

Internal Approvals

This Proposal has been approved by Hartree’s Management Committee. Notwithstanding this approval, the entry into any definitive agreement is conditioned upon the negotiation of definitive agreements and the approval of those agreements by Hartree’s Management Committee as well as by the Board of Directors of Sprague GP.

Disclosures

We expect to make appropriate amendments to Hartree’s Schedule 13D, as required under applicable securities laws, disclosing this Proposal promptly upon delivery.

Legal Effect

The Proposal is non-binding, and no agreement, arrangement or understanding between the parties with respect to the Proposal or any other transaction (including any agreement to commence or continue negotiations) shall be created until such time as mutually satisfactory definitive agreements have been executed and delivered.

Hartree is well positioned to negotiate and complete the Transaction in an expeditious manner. If this Proposal is acceptable to the Conflicts Committee, Hartree is prepared to immediately negotiate definitive agreements in respect of the Transaction.

We look forward to receiving the Conflicts Committee’s response to this Proposal and working with you to complete a transaction that we believe is attractive to Sprague LP’s public unitholders.

Sincerely,

/s/ Stephen M. Hendel

Stephen M. Hendel
Managing Director
Hartree Partners, LP

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Although Sprague believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks that may affect our business prospects and performance causing actual results to differ from those discussed in the foregoing release. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the board of directors’ delegation of authority to the conflicts committee; the advisors expected to be retained by the conflicts committee; the parties’ ability to enter into the proposed transaction; the parties’ ability to consummate the proposed transaction; and the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals. These are not all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Other applicable risks and uncertainties related to our business have been described more fully in Sprague’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2021, and in Sprague’s subsequent Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings, and other documents filed with the SEC. Sprague undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Pascal Siakam praises Raptors' culture after 6th straight win

    "We've always been a winning organization, that's what the Raptors are all about," Siakam said after dropping 29 points versus the Pelicans on Sunday night. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from