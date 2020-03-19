SPR INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of a Filing Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (SPR) between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased Spirit securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 30, 2020, before the market opened, the Company issued a press release announcing that Spirit had determined that it did not comply with its accounting procedures and that Garcia and Gilson had resigned. On this news the Company's shares fell $2.56 per share or approximately 4% on unusually high volume to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 10, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

