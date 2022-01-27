Your Spotter's Guide to the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Photo credit: Andy Blackmore

The complexities of following the Rolex 24 At Daytona’s vast grid of cars, teams, and drivers spread across five classes is solved on a yearly basis by British artist and livery designer Andy Blackmore, whose latest spotter guide has dropped days ahead of the 60th running of the great endurance race.



Entrusted by IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to accurately present the colors and paint schemes on each of the 61 prototype and GT entries, along with all of the unique identifying markers needed to tell one Porsche 911 GT3 R from the other four in the field, or which of the 10 ORECA 07-Gibsons in the LMP2 class features IndyCar stars Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward.

Blackmore also includes the spotter guide for IMSA’s top training championship, the Michelin Pilot Challenge, which is loaded with Toyota Supras, Ford Mustangs, Hyundai Elantras, Aston Martin Vantages, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloces, Porsche 918 Caymans, BMW M4s, Honda Civics, and other race-converted street cars.

Grab the art from his SpotterGuides.com site and have it ready for the 24-hour contest that kicks off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

