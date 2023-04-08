Spotted: Tons of Elevated Maxi Dresses Perfect for Every Spring Event—Up to 67% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Some of them even have an additional coupon, giving you a double discount.

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Maxi dresses are the perfect warm-weather staple: They’re pretty, comfortable, and relaxed. Oftentimes, long dresses can skew toward a more casual appearance, but they certainly don’t have to be! There are so many cute maxi dress options out there that also have an elevated look—and these under $50 picks are it.

Whether you’re shopping for an outdoor wedding, a fun gathering, or just want something with a touch of elegance, you’ll find it on this list at great price. That’s because Amazon’s Fashion Section is chock-filled with maxi dress deals on floral options, off-the-shoulder picks, and wrap numbers—up to 67 percent off. That’s right. And the prices? They start at just $19.

Elevated Spring Maxi Dresses

Related:It’s Official: These Are the Most-Loved Spring Shoes and Accessories on Amazon—All Under $50

While floral dresses are typically made with bold colors, this black and white option is truly timeless. This maxi dress has a modern twist on classic 1950s fashion that looks so chic while you’re traveling or out and about. Couldn’t you see yourself in this dress perusing the Amalfi Coast? It has a flowy fit, short butterfly sleeves, and a high-low hem. The clever dress also has a stylish wrap design, but is actually sewn at the side, delivering comfort and security. It’s also up to 45 percent off right now.

Story continues

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $60); amazon.com.

With wedding season already underway, you’re probably looking for more dress options without breaking the bank. That’s where this beautiful quarter-sleeved maxi comes in. The dress is made with a lightweight material and comes with a thin liner underneath to prevent sheerness. It has a polished look thanks to its fabric, classy floral pattern, and tie-waist detail that cinches the waist. You can shop it in 21 styles and colors, including this pink and blue option that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon.

Amazon

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $61); amazon.com.

And you may recognize this next maxi dress. It’s similar to this shopper-loved T-shirt dress that has more than 2,900 five-star ratings on Amazon… only more elevated. This newer maxi dress still gives you all the comfort of its classic counterpart, but it has a criss-cross halter neck that jazzes it up for brunch, events, and more. It comes in 22 colors and styles and is up to 36 percent off, bringing the price down to just $30.

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $47); amazon.com.

There are so many more maxi dress options worth checking out at Amazon. Scroll through the rest of this list for all the best dress deals for spring now.

Amazon

To buy: $47 with coupon (was $63); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $54); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $44 (was $51); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $49 with coupon (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $41); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.