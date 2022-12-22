How I spotted a gap in the market and pioneered a new gifting concept

Frances Hedges
·5 min read
biscuiteers
How I pioneered a new gifting conceptCourtesy

“The market space came before the product,” says Harriet Hastings of the story behind Biscuiteers, the biscuit-delivery brand that she founded in 2007. “No one was really doing online food gifting, and I realised that was an obvious gap, because when you get to a certain age, everyone gives their friends food and wine. There was a huge opportunity in corporate gifting too.”

She and her husband Stevie Congdon knew they wanted to launch an e-commerce business in this area, but it was only when they were browsing the shelves of a New York deli and came across some iced biscuits that they identified their product. “A biscuit is, of course, a great blank canvas,” she says now, adding that they conceived Biscuiteers as being as much about design as it was about food. Her background in marketing and brand consultancy helped in this regard, while Congdon’s experience as the owner of a catering and events company gave them the know-how to make a suitably refined product – as well as providing the industrial kitchens in which to work on recipe-testing. Still, the brand took off so fast that they had to move into their own permanent bakery in November 2007.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biscuiteers Baking Company (@biscuiteersltd)

The pair were determined to pitch their product as high-end from the outset. “We worked really hard to make sure it was aspirational,” explains Hastings. Their early designs were focused on milestone events such as weddings and baby showers, giving them a targeted appeal, while collaborations with fashion brands such as Mulberry, Burberry and Anya Hindmarch had an in-built PR power. “The business was entirely self-funded at that stage so we didn’t have any paid marketing – we just relied on getting the brand talked about as much as possible.” Only later, when they needed to put money into expanding their manufacturing facilities, did they look for outside investment, in the form of crowdfunding – at the time, a very innovative approach. “It really suited us, because it doubled up as a promotional campaign for the brand,” says Hastings, noting that the process also brought them one serious, long-term investor.

biscuiteers
Harriet HastingsCourtesy

Today, Biscuiteers is a household name in the UK and employs more than 150 people. The brand now has a bricks-and-mortar presence in the form of its Notting Hill icing café and Belgravia flagship boutique, and ships its products online to locations as far-flung as the US and Australia. Here, Hastings shares some of the lessons she has learnt from growing the business…

1/ Invest for the long term

"I knew that in order to do things properly, we needed a certain level of professional input into our branding and packaging right from the start. So I went into business with a company called Big Fish that’s very well known in the food-packaging sector, and they took a stake in the business in return. My ambition was always to launch a consumer brand, and they helped us create that possibility."

2/ Take calculated risks

"Opening a store was quite a controversial decision, because e-commerce is a really efficient way to sell products, but I felt that having a physical presence could elevate us – people have a different attitude to brands that have some tangibility in the real world. So we came up with the idea of an icing café. It was an experiential space where people could engage with us in a new way, which I suppose was a precursor to what everyone knows now, which is that high-street retail has to be about more than just a store."

3/ Collaboration is the key to success

"We see partnerships as a very important cornerstone of our marketing; from the start, we set out to work with other like-minded British brands that have a similar customer base. We are also very selective about our licensing agreements, focusing on those that fit with our gifting mix – the Beatrix Potter theme collaboration is perfect for baby showers and births, for instance, while Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman works well at Christmas."

biscuiteers
Courtesy

4/ Know your strengths

"The most important thing about being an entrepreneur is knowing what you’re good at and what you’re not good at – because nobody’s good at everything. My skills have always been in sales and marketing, while my husband's strengths lie on the operations and manufacturing side, which is a big part of what we’ve built, given that we’re hand-icing three million biscuits a year. My advice would be to bring in employees who can look after the things you can’t focus on yourself – in my case, technical or finance people. Successful businesses aren’t single entrepreneurs, they are teams of people who work well together with a clear purpose."

5/ Don’t limit your ambition

"We’ve just launched an American version of our website because we see the US as the biggest growth market for us. I’m always trying to open up routes to new business, whether that’s different geographic markets or alternative sales channels (B2B is very strong for us at the moment). Ultimately, though, what I want is for Biscuiteers to have an enduring life as a brand, and for us to be the very best at what we do."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biscuiteers Baking Company (@biscuiteersltd)

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Montreal Alouettes hire former CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season. "I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful. "I'm looking forward to getting t

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He's making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. That’s what happened

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

    TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday. Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his fir

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points durin

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • 'A dream for more than 30 years': Argentina fans in Montreal celebrate World Cup victory

    Deafening cheers erupted both inside Café Conca d'Oro and out on the streets in Montreal's Little Italy when, after 120 minutes of game play and a penalty shootout, Argentina became World Cup winners for the first time since 1986. "It's a dream for more than 30 years," said Argentina fan Makram Gribaa, who watched the game from outside the cafe — chanting and cheering in sub-zero temperatures. More than 100 people packed into the cafe early Sunday, creating a sea of blue and white hours before t

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was