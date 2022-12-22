How I spotted a gap in the market and pioneered a new gifting concept

Courtesy

“The market space came before the product,” says Harriet Hastings of the story behind Biscuiteers, the biscuit-delivery brand that she founded in 2007. “No one was really doing online food gifting, and I realised that was an obvious gap, because when you get to a certain age, everyone gives their friends food and wine. There was a huge opportunity in corporate gifting too.”

She and her husband Stevie Congdon knew they wanted to launch an e-commerce business in this area, but it was only when they were browsing the shelves of a New York deli and came across some iced biscuits that they identified their product. “A biscuit is, of course, a great blank canvas,” she says now, adding that they conceived Biscuiteers as being as much about design as it was about food. Her background in marketing and brand consultancy helped in this regard, while Congdon’s experience as the owner of a catering and events company gave them the know-how to make a suitably refined product – as well as providing the industrial kitchens in which to work on recipe-testing. Still, the brand took off so fast that they had to move into their own permanent bakery in November 2007.

The pair were determined to pitch their product as high-end from the outset. “We worked really hard to make sure it was aspirational,” explains Hastings. Their early designs were focused on milestone events such as weddings and baby showers, giving them a targeted appeal, while collaborations with fashion brands such as Mulberry, Burberry and Anya Hindmarch had an in-built PR power. “The business was entirely self-funded at that stage so we didn’t have any paid marketing – we just relied on getting the brand talked about as much as possible.” Only later, when they needed to put money into expanding their manufacturing facilities, did they look for outside investment, in the form of crowdfunding – at the time, a very innovative approach. “It really suited us, because it doubled up as a promotional campaign for the brand,” says Hastings, noting that the process also brought them one serious, long-term investor.

Today, Biscuiteers is a household name in the UK and employs more than 150 people. The brand now has a bricks-and-mortar presence in the form of its Notting Hill icing café and Belgravia flagship boutique, and ships its products online to locations as far-flung as the US and Australia. Here, Hastings shares some of the lessons she has learnt from growing the business…

1/ Invest for the long term

"I knew that in order to do things properly, we needed a certain level of professional input into our branding and packaging right from the start. So I went into business with a company called Big Fish that’s very well known in the food-packaging sector, and they took a stake in the business in return. My ambition was always to launch a consumer brand, and they helped us create that possibility."

2/ Take calculated risks

"Opening a store was quite a controversial decision, because e-commerce is a really efficient way to sell products, but I felt that having a physical presence could elevate us – people have a different attitude to brands that have some tangibility in the real world. So we came up with the idea of an icing café. It was an experiential space where people could engage with us in a new way, which I suppose was a precursor to what everyone knows now, which is that high-street retail has to be about more than just a store."

3/ Collaboration is the key to success

"We see partnerships as a very important cornerstone of our marketing; from the start, we set out to work with other like-minded British brands that have a similar customer base. We are also very selective about our licensing agreements, focusing on those that fit with our gifting mix – the Beatrix Potter theme collaboration is perfect for baby showers and births, for instance, while Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman works well at Christmas."

4/ Know your strengths

"The most important thing about being an entrepreneur is knowing what you’re good at and what you’re not good at – because nobody’s good at everything. My skills have always been in sales and marketing, while my husband's strengths lie on the operations and manufacturing side, which is a big part of what we’ve built, given that we’re hand-icing three million biscuits a year. My advice would be to bring in employees who can look after the things you can’t focus on yourself – in my case, technical or finance people. Successful businesses aren’t single entrepreneurs, they are teams of people who work well together with a clear purpose."

5/ Don’t limit your ambition

"We’ve just launched an American version of our website because we see the US as the biggest growth market for us. I’m always trying to open up routes to new business, whether that’s different geographic markets or alternative sales channels (B2B is very strong for us at the moment). Ultimately, though, what I want is for Biscuiteers to have an enduring life as a brand, and for us to be the very best at what we do."

