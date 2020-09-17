In the spotlight for sex abuse claims, San Jose State University accused of cover-ups and retaliation

Top San Jose State University officials, including the athletic director and president, engaged in a pattern of covering up misconduct by staff and students and retaliating against those who reported it, according to a tort claim notice filed with the California State University System by the school’s former deputy athletic director.

Steve O’Brien, who served as the No. 2 in the athletic department, said in the claim that he was victim of such retaliation after resisting orders to discipline two employees, including the whistleblower in an ongoing sexual assault investigation first reported by USA TODAY against then-sports medicine director Scott Shaw.

Athletic director Marie Tuite fired O'Brien on March 2.

“Mr. O’Brien was fired for exposing San Jose State’s cover-up of the alleged sexual assault committed by Scott Shaw,” Christopher Boscia, O’Brien’s attorney, told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “We also allege Mr. O’Brien was fired for uncovering widespread retaliation related to San Jose State’s NCAA compliance.”

O’Brien filed the claim, which USA TODAY obtained, on Aug. 26. In California, a person who intends to sue a public agency must first file a tort claim notice, giving the agency 45 days to investigate and potentially settle before a lawsuit can be filed. O’Brien seeks damages in excess of $25,000.

In addition to SJSU, the claim names Tuite, President Mary Papazian, Senior Associate Vice President for Personnel Joanne Wright and Senior Associate Athletic Director Eileen Daley as being complicit in the wrongful termination and in covering up the other allegations.

O’Brien claims Tuite regularly threatened employees with termination and discipline and told them, “Those who make attempts on the life of the king aren’t kept in the kingdom very long.”

"Although we disagree with many of Mr. O’Brien’s assertions, it is our practice not to comment on personnel matters,” San Jose State said in an emailed statement.

Tuite told a reporter on the phone Wednesday that she would call back later. She did not. Neither Wright nor Daley replied to messages from USA TODAY.

The claim alleges Tuite told O’Brien to reprimand women’s swimming coach Sage Hopkins for dubious reasons when the coach resurfaced sexual assault allegations from a decade ago against Shaw.

San Jose State University is reinvestigating decade-old claims of sexual misconduct against its director of sports medicine, Scott Shaw. Seventeen female swimmers alleged Shaw inappropriately touched them during treatments in the 2009-10 season.

The notice says Tuite similarly asked O’Brien to discipline compliance director David Rasmussen, who had just investigated a football player for marijuana use and a baseball player for gambling, both of which are NCAA violations.

The disciplinary orders against Hopkins and Rasmussen, O’Brien’s claim says, amounted to retaliation against the two employees for their roles in reporting and investigating potential misconduct. O’Brien’s refusal to comply, he says in the claim, cost him his job.

Hopkins and Rasmussen declined to comment for this story. Hopkins’ attorney, Paul Smoot, said Hopkins also filed a tort claim with the CSU System, in addition to multiple grievances that the CSU System is investigating. Smoot declined to share the claim notice with USA TODAY.

In April, USA TODAY reported that SJSU launched its second investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Shaw by at least 17 female swimmers. During an investigation in 2009-10, swimmers said Shaw massaged their breasts and groin areas, often beneath their undergarments, when they sought treatment for other parts of their bodies.

San Jose State reinvestigates claims athletic trainer inappropriately touched swimmers

The university quietly cleared Shaw of wrongdoing after its first investigation. It opened the second investigation in December 2019 after Hopkins shared the allegations with the NCAA and other outside entities.

Shaw denied the allegations through his attorney.

Papazian hired an outside investigator to review the allegations and asked the CSU System’s Title IX coordinator to supervise the investigation.

