Spotify's biggest problem isn't Joe Rogan. It's ambition

Matt Pearce, Wendy Lee
·8 min read
An engineering room with monitors, control panels and microphone.
Spotify built a new regional headquarters in the Arts District in Los Angeles as part of its plans to conquer the audio world. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The source of streaming giant Spotify's latest corporate headaches began quietly, about a month ago, on TikTok.

A small community of scientists, doctors and others who post educational content on TikTok and other social media platforms began messaging one another with concerns about a Dec. 30 podcast where Spotify's most popular host, Joe Rogan, uncritically interviewed a controversial COVID-19 vaccine critic.

A misinformation researcher in the group, Abbie Richards, noted something unusual: Spotify, unlike TikTok and many other platforms, did not have a public-facing “misinformation” policy to restrict potentially harmful content about the pandemic. The group crafted an open letter that demanded one.

“We did not ask for Joe Rogan’s episode to be removed or for Joe Rogan to be de-platformed. That was very intentional,” said Ben Rein, a neuroscientist and postdoctoral fellow at Stanford, who co-authored the open letter, which was initially signed by more than 250 medical professionals, scientists and others. “These platforms have a responsibility to invest in developing effective approaches to combat misinformation.”

The letter triggered a month of drama for Spotify that continues, with boycotts by artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, cries of censorship by Rogan's supporters and stormy internal debates among Spotify employees even after the company revealed its internal content-moderation guidelines and promised new labeling on pandemic-related podcasts.

Amid this furor, Rogan has remained the towering central figure who seemingly everyone loves — or hates — to argue about. After striking a deal said to be worth roughly $100 million to make his show exclusive to Spotify in 2020, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has become Spotify's most popular podcast in 93 markets.

He sometimes hosts controversial (and often right-wing) figures, but can boast many fans and defenders across the ideological and cultural spectrum, including liberal host Jon Stewart and controversy-averse actor Dwayne Johnson.

Rogan also has many passionate detractors, and the liberal watchdog Media Matters employs a researcher who has listened to hundreds of hours of his shows to document the most controversial portions. (Rogan did not respond to a request for comment.)

"I’m trying to highlight that he regularly and without consequence veers into harmful lies about our response to the current pandemic," among other issues, said Alex Paterson, senior researcher at Media Matters. "So at one moment he may be discussing elk hunting or MMA fighting, then suddenly he’ll push the right-wing lie that [President] Biden is trying to stop the public from accessing monoclonal antibodies.”

But what's become increasingly clear in recent weeks is that the source of Spotify's headaches isn't Rogan. It is Spotify's own corporate ambition to dominate the audio business — and keep investors happy — by reaching 1 billion users and 50 million "creators."

During a Wednesday town hall, some Spotify employees wrangled with executives over management's persistence in defining Spotify as a platform rather than a publisher, a dichotomy the company has awkwardly straddled by becoming the exclusive distributor of Rogan's show while agreeing not to editorially supervise it, apart from removing episodes that might violate generic company content guidelines.

Addressing employees, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's remarks suggested that he wasn't particularly personally fond of Rogan's show.

"There are many things that Joe Rogan says that I strongly disagree with and find very offensive," Ek told employees, according to audio obtained by the Verge.

But as Ek told it, the exclusive deal with Rogan and others gave the platform a key lift.

"In 2019, our music and podcasting catalog was not that differentiated, and because of this we were locked out of deals with some critical hardware partners like Amazon, Google, and even Tesla," Ek said. "They had or were working to build their own streaming services with essentially the same content, so there was really no reason for them to integrate our service."

Apple, for example, a peer in both the music and podcasting space, can offer discounts on subscriptions to its services or longer free trials because it makes the majority of its revenue through selling iPhones. And unlike Google, Spotify does not make its own phones or provide the operating system to phones, meaning that it would need to partner with those companies, many who have their own competing streaming services.

Then there's Amazon, which is a logistics and web services behemoth that also happens to be a music streaming and entertainment company on the side.

“What all these other companies also have in common is that they can afford to lose money on music, because it’s not their entire business — far from it,” said Tatiana Cirisano, music industry analyst and consultant with MIDiA Research. “For Spotify, at least until podcasting, music has been its entire business.”

So in Ek's telling, to make itself stick out from its competitors and get to the ears of Tesla drivers and other consumers, Spotify needed to stop acting like a blank-space platform and offer something interesting.

It needed something exclusive its rivals didn't — or couldn't — have. Something, or someone, like Rogan, as well as several other podcast production companies that the company has acquired in recent years, becoming a wildly successful player in the audio space in just a short period of time.

As a result of those moves, "we’re the number one podcasting platform U.S. listeners use the most," Ek told employees this week. "So to be frank, had we not made some of the choices we did, I am confident that our business wouldn’t be where it is today."

Ek's approach to editorial content, even Rogan's, was striking to some Spotify employees, some of whom have told management that the company's association with Rogan-related controversies was straining their own reputations as well as the company's.

"Ek was pretty transparent about Rogan being a means to an end," said one employee, who was not authorized to speak to the media.

Of the drama, another Spotify employee added: "The more the company expands, the more potential it has to confront thorny moral dilemmas. Spotify didn't have these problems before it decided to enter and dominate the podcast space."

Spotify did not respond to a request for comment.

Many ambitious tech companies have faced the growing pains of unhappy employees with ethics concerns (Facebook and its whistleblowers, as one example), content-moderation controversies (Twitter's ban on President Trump), and controversial commentary by high-leverage stars (Netflix and Dave Chappelle).

Spotify is facing all three scenarios at once, and unlike other companies, Spotify's latest controversy over its content-moderation policies was boosted and accelerated thanks in part to the grudges already held by its longtime music community.

It was musicians' catalogs that first made Spotify indispensable to listeners, and which in turn made Spotify an unavoidable and oft-loathed corporate tollbooth for artists seeking to connect with audiences and get visibility after the analog record business collapsed.

“Artists have hated this company for a long time," said Joey DeFrancesco, a member of the bands Downtown Boys and La Neve, who is an organizer with the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, which has pressured Spotify and other streamers to raise paltry streaming royalty payments to artists. "The whole industry has been sucked into streaming, and we’re making nothing off it.”

The medical professionals and others' open letter to Spotify was initially ignored by the company, until longtime activist musician Neil Young boosted their cause by demanding his music be removed. On his website, he said it was over "misinformation and lies about COVID," but then added his longtime criticism that "SPOTIFY continues to peddle the lowest quality in music reproduction."

Singer India Arie withdrew her own music and podcast from Spotify over concerns about Rogan's commentary about race, and then added: "paying musicians a Fraction of a penny? and HIM $100M? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep."

But most artists haven't left the service, and app analytics data indicates that, so far, Spotify has not seen a significant drop off in new sign ups after the boycotts. In a poll conducted by Forrester Research on Feb. 1, 40 out of the 211 Spotify users said they canceled or are planning to cancel their subscriptions, although people often don't follow through on such plans.

Investors seemed mollified after Ek announced that Spotify was publishing its content-moderation policy among other measures. Rogan, in an Instagram video, appeared contrite and said he might try to have on more mainstream guests that balance out his more controversial interviews.

“I feel like most people at the end of the day would agree that the steps that Rogan and Spotify announced are pretty reasonable,” said Jeffrey Wlodarczak, a principal and entertainment/interactive subscription services analyst at Pivotal Research Group.

Otherwise, the message from Ek has been that Spotify will stay the course.

"Ultimately, this really comes down to two things," Ek told employees. "First, do we believe in our mission: 50 million creators and 1 billion users? And finally, are we willing to consistently enforce our policies on even the loudest and most popular voices on the platform? I’m telling you, I believe both."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Canada's Daoust day-to-day with upper body injury from Olympic women's hockey opener

    Canadian women's hockey forward Mélodie Daoust has been listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, Hockey Canada announced Friday. Daoust, of Valleyfield, Que., suffered the injury in the second period of Canada's 12-1 victory over Switzerland and exited the game. "Mélodie continues to be assessed by our medical team and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis before determining a timetable for her return," director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said. "We anticipate she will be able t

  • The Latest: Decker injured in US women's hockey opener

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Olympics: ___ Brianna Decker has been stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women's hockey team's opening game at the Beijing Olympics. Decker yelped out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player l

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Russian Olympic women's hockey team practices post-isolation

    BEIJING (AP) — The Russian women’s hockey team held its first pre-Olympic practice Thursday after three days in isolation and appears on track to play its tournament opener. The Russians practiced without five members of their 25-player roster, leaving them with 18 skaters and two goaltenders on the ice. The official roster lists only 16 skaters and two goalies, though taxi squad players can be promoted to the team to fill the lineup. Known this Games across all sports as ROC because of doping s

  • Remote Games: NBC announcers ready to call action from US

    Dan Hicks had a short drive from his home to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the past two years to call the French Open and some World Cup skiing events. He didn't imagine he would be doing it for an Olympics, though. With China's strict policy about those who test positive for COVID-19, Hicks and most of NBC's announcers for the Beijing Games are stationed stateside. Hicks was in Tokyo to call swimming for last year's Summer Games, when NBC had its announcers on site for the m