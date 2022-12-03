It’s Spotify Wrapped season. These top Kentucky artists were streamed millions of times

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – not Christmas, but Spotify Wrapped season, when users of the music and podcast streaming service can get a personalized year in review of their listening tastes.

Spotify Wrapped allows users to tap through a series of interactive slides reviewing their streaming history over the last year and download a playlist of the top 100 most-streamed songs. Popular features, like assigning users a “music listening personality,” are also returning this year.

Here’s how you can find your own Spotify Wrapped playlist, and a look at a handful of Kentucky artists and their Spotify stats.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped

Make sure you’re working with the latest version of the Spotify app. If your Spotify Wrapped isn’t popping up as soon as you open the app, it’s probably time to update the app on your phone. Head to the app store to update your Spotify app. You won’t find it on your desktop. This feature is only available on the app. That said, Spotify’s website will walk you through it, as well. Share it on your social media. Share your Wrapped stats to social media by clicking the “Share this story” button at the bottom of each slide. You can share your slides to your Instagram Story, Twitter and others.

How many listeners did Kentucky artists get?

While users can’t access artists’ Spotify Wrapped data, the streaming service does display the number of monthly listeners under their profiles. Here’s a look at how some of Kentucky’s most prominent musicians did in 2022.

Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90 in October, remains the most-awarded woman in country music. Born in Butcher Hollow, Ky., her career was paved with firsts as one of the Bluegrass State’s most beloved stars.

Lynn won four Grammy Awards, sold 45 million records worldwide and was the first woman named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association, among the many other accomplishments she achieved in her lifetime.

She currently has 1,407,325 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers, a Kentucky native from Lawrence County, has made a name for himself as an emerging star in country music. That includes earning an Emerging Artist of the Year award in 2018 and a Grammy nomination in 2020.

He currently has 6,025,829 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Jack Harlow

A rapper from Louisville, Jack Harlow first blew up with the release of his 2020 single “What’s Poppin,” which went on to receive a Grammy nomination.

He’s since released a collaboration with Lil Nas X “Industry Baby” that hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming Harlow’s first chart-topper. His second album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” released in 2022, and its single, “First Class,” became his second No. 1 on the Hot 100.

He currently has 31,448,676 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cage the Elephant

Formed in 2006, the rock band Cage The Elephant hails from Bowling Green, Ky. Original members include brothers Matt and Brad Shultz, Daniel Tichenor, Jared Champion and Lincoln Parrish.

The band won a Grammy in 2017 for Best Rock Album for its fourth record, “Tell Me I’m Pretty.” Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” “Cold Cold Cold” and “Shake Me Down.”

The band has 11,707,049 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Chris Stapleton

Born and raised in Paintsville, Chris Stapleton burst onto the country music scene in 2015 at the Country Music Awards with his collaborative performance with Justin Timberlake. Prior to that, he was the frontman of bluegrass band The Steeldrivers and Southern rock band The Jompson Brothers.

Some of his hit singles include “Traveler,” “Broken Halos” and “Millionaire.” In 2019, the Academy of Country Music awarded Stapleton its first-ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade Award.

Stapleton has 12,929,243 monthly listeners on Spotify.

