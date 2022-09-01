Spotify’s Songs of Summer list 2022 features Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

As we enter autumn, Spotify has revealed the top songs of the summer, revealing what we’ve all been listening to over the past three months.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Styles featured high on the list, taking the top spot with his hit single As It Was. Styles also took the 13th spot with Late Night Talking, another single from his latest album, Harry’s House.

However, the second most-popular song of the summer may come as a surprise to some – at least those who haven’t seen the latest season of Stranger Things.

Kate Bush’s 1985 song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) was one of the most popular songs of the summer, thanks to how prominently it featured in Stranger Things season four.

The hit Netflix show is also responsible for introducing a younger audience to Running Up That Hill, as Spotify says that the first-time streams of US listeners aged 24 and under increased by 7,800 per cent.

Aside from Styles and Bush, the list is dominated by Bad Bunny, who features six times. His hits Me Porto Bonito and Tití Me Preguntó placed high, with the former also named as the Song of the Summer in 14 Latin American countries including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, as well as the Dominican Republic.

Finally, it’s not summer without a hot girl summer playlist. This year, hot girls were listening to Lizzo’s About Damn Time and Doja Cat’s Vegas, which both featured in the top 20 songs of the summer list in the US.

Now, as the days become colder and the nights are longer, get yourself back in that summer mindset with the soundtrack of the sunnier months.

Spotify’s Songs of Summer 2022