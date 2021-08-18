Spotify’s The Ringer And WWE Team To Launch Audio Network

Spotify’s The Ringer and WWE have teamed up to launch an audio network as part of a multi-year partnership.

Under the audio content deal, the two companies will jointly develop new, original programming for Spotify and the Ringer website. Existing WWE audio programming looking at WWE personalities both inside and outside of the ring, will become available exclusively on Spotify.

The Ringer, which ESPN alum Bill Simmons created in 2016 and still runs, was acquired by Spotify in 2020 for almost $200 million as part of the company’s push into podcasting.

The announcement of the partnership also said The Ringer will be expanding its existing wrestling coverage. The Masked Man Show, hosted by David Shoemaker and Kaz, will rebrand to The Ringer Wrestling Show and will continue on that feed, alongside new programming from WWE personalities. The Ringer and WWE will collaborate on new original podcasts, including a series from WWE personality Evan Mack, MackMania, and a narrative series produced by Simmons.

The teaming also features a live component. Hosts will go live after every major WWE pay-per-view event with the final rooms becoming podcasts for The Ringer Wrestling Show. The event-anchored plans will kick off with SummerSlam, which is being held Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

New material will include The Ringer Wrestling Show, Mack making his Ringer debut, and live conversations conducted via Spotify Greenroom. In Las Vegas, there will be a co-branded presence in the MGM Grand.

Simmons in a press release called the partnership “a perfect match,” adding, “As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage Spotify’s global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy.”

Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, said the teaming “will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of Spotify listeners.”

Spotify has more than 365 million monthly active users and 165 million premium subscribers in 178 global markets.

