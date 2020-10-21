Spotify Inks Podcast First-Look Deal With Scooter Braun, Kicking Off With Graham Bunn Country Music Series

Spotify and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced an overall first-look podcast development deal. The partnership will launch with a country music series hosted by radio and TV personality Graham Bunn, available exclusively on Spotify.

In addition to “Country Shine with Graham Bunn,” set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ithaca plans to develop a slate of pop-culture-driven scripted and unscripted podcasts for Spotify. Braun’s company will tap into its network of pop-culture artists, with Scott Manson, COO of SB Projects, and James Shin, SVP of film/TV of SB Projects, overseeing the slate development on behalf of the Ithaca Holdings team.

“As an early investor in Spotify many years ago, we’ve collaborated closely with the entire team and have watched as they continue to trailblaze the industry,” Braun (pictured above) said in a statement. “We look forward to creating some incredible shows and couldn’t have picked a better series to kick things off than with ‘Country Shine with Graham Bunn.'”

“Country Shine with Graham Bunn” will debut new episodes twice a week on Spotify. Billed as “the ultimate destination for fans of country music,” the series is hosted by Bunn co-hosted with sports reporter Camryn Irwin. On Tuesdays, listeners will be invited into conversations between Bunn (who previously hosted USA Network’s “Real Country”) and Irwin about the latest stories coming out of Nashville and what the industry is buzzing about. On Fridays, Graham will sit down with today’s favorite country artists, including Kip Moore and Brett Young, to go behind the mic with unfiltered conversations.

“As the leading global audio platform, Spotify is thrilled to announce our partnership with Graham Bunn, Scooter Braun and the entire team,” said Liz Gateley, Spotify’s head of network programming. “We are excited to see how their portfolio will grow and shape the intersection of music and podcasts, starting with their first Spotify exclusive Country Shine with Graham Bunn.”

“Humbled to represent such globally respected companies like Spotify and OBB Media as well as Scooter and his entire team,” Bunn said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating a home for all country music lovers.”

“Country Shine with Graham Bunn” is executive produced by Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin on behalf of SB Projects and executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Elias Tanner on behalf of OBB Sound, the podcast and audio division of OBB Media. OBB Sound producer Grace Delia will oversee production alongside Kyle Vinuya on behalf of SB Projects.

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings businesses include two record companies (School Boy Records, jointly with Universal Music, and Big Machine Label Group, which Ithaca bought in 2019) and multiple TV and film productions through SB Projects. Braun manages a talent roster that includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Karlie Kloss, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly and J Balvin.

Listen to the trailer for “Country Shine with Graham Bunn”:

