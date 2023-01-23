Crackdown on energy companies switching households onto prepaid meters - live updates

There are concerns that customers are being switched away from smart meters - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ofgem is to review the practices of companies switching customers onto pre-payment meters, warning it will take further legal action if it finds they are not taking due care.

In a blog, the energy watchdog's chief executive Jonathan Brearley said the regular will investigate the checks and balances energy companies have in place.

He is concerned about the "sharp growth in households struggling to pay their bills being switched over to pre-payment meters, sometimes without their even knowing about it, leaving them without heating".

It follows Business Secretary Grant Shapps' demand over the weekend that energy suppliers stop forcing financially-stretched households to switch to pre-payment meters.

He also vowed to "name and shame" the worst offenders.

Mr Brearley said a review by the regulator last year of firms' processes for dealing with the most vulnerable customers resulted in legal orders to improve and one company agreed to pay into Ofgem's compensation fund.

However, he said the Business Secretary and Citizens Advice are "right to remain concerned".

12:39 PM

Housing policy is based on 'catastrophically' flimsy beliefs, says Tory think tank

Britain's current housing policy is based on "catastrophically" flimsy beliefs, a Conservative-leaning think tank has warned.

Gareth Corfield has the details:

"Claims that we can meet our housing need from brownfield alone rest on a series of catastrophically implausible assumptions," said the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) in a new report published today. Titled The Case for Housebuilding, the report criticises current housing policy and says the Government must increase the supply of new houses being built across the UK. Co-author Elizabeth Dunkley said: "The case for housebuilding is simple: without it Britain will be a less productive, less equal, less fair and less happy country. Building more homes is the clearest way to boost economic growth and rebuild our economy." A clutch of former housing ministers including Sajid Javid and Simon Clarke have endorsed the CPS' call to rip up current rules that mostly keep the building of new homes on so-called "brownfield" sites.

12:14 PM

Spotify to cut 6pc of staff

Spotify will lay off about 6pc of its staff - thought represent about 600 jobs - as it becomes the latest technology company to cut the size of its workforce as the squeeze on household income tightens.

The music streaming giant, which has about 9,800 staff, expects the business to suffer a €35m-€45m (£30m-£39.6m) hit in relation to to severance pay.

It joined tech companies in adding to their headcounts during the pandemic amid expectations that working from home would remain entrenched much more widely once Covid restrictions were eased.

However they have been forced to make reductions in response to reduced advertising revenue and a shaky economic outlook.

Amazon confirmed this month it would cut 18,000 staff while Meta revealed last year it would shake 11,000 jobs.

Last week, Microsoft revealed it would axe 10,000 roles, while Google parent Alphabet said Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6pc of its global workforce.

A giant sign for Spotify outside the New York Stock Exchange - JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:04 PM

US markets expected to begin the week tentatively

Wall Street looks like it will struggle for direction at the start of another big week for corporate earnings amid concerns about a recession.

A slew of earnings in the coming weeks will also test the recent bounce in technology and growth stocks that took a large hit last year.

US stock index futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat, S&P 500 contracts were down 0.1pc, and Nasdaq 100 futures were barely down or 0.1pc.

Companies which make up more than half the S&P 500 index's market value will report earnings in the next two weeks, with Microsoft, the second-largest US firm by market value, posting results on Tuesday, Tesla and IBM on Wednesday and Intel on Thursday.

Meanwhile Salesforce rose 4pc in pre-market trading as activist investor Elliott Management acquired a stake in the business.

11:47 AM

Saga in talks to sell insurance underwriting arm

Over-50s group Saga has confirmed talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division to help pay down its debts.

The holiday and financial services firm said it was in discussions over a possible sale of Acromas Insurance Company, which underwrites around 25pc to 30pc of its insurance business.

Reports at the weekend suggested Saga was looking for buyers to offload its in-house insurance business to raise up to £90m to help pay down some of its £721m debt.

Saga did not confirm who it was in talks with or how much any potential deal could be worth.

Shares lifted as much as 3pc in morning trading.

It comes after Saga warned over profits in September last year due to difficulties in its insurance arm, which has seen soaring claims costs, in line with the wider sector.

Saga

11:31 AM

Google must cut thousands more ‘overpaid’ workers, investor demands

Google staff are overpaid and the tech giant must cut thousands more jobs, a British activist investor has said.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the latest:

Sir Chris Hohn, who previously donated to Extinction Rebellion, wrote in a letter dated January 20 that Google's 12,000 layoffs did not cut deep enough to reduce bloat at the tech giant. The billionaire founder of The Children's Investment Fund Management (TCI) , who holds a $6bn stake in Google-parent company Alphabet, wrote to chief executive Sundar Pichai, warning: "Ultimately management will need to go further. "The 12,000 jobs is a step in the right direction, but it does not even reverse the very strong headcount growth of 2022." Sir Chris, who last year paid himself a record £1.5m a day, added Google should look to "address excessive employee compensation", warning the median salary at Alphabet was nearly $300,000. He said the company should moderate stock-based payments.

11:13 AM

National Grid considers paying households to switch off electricity for second day in a row

The National Grid may ask some households to cut their power consumption for a second day in a row as Britain's energy supply is squeezed by cold weather.

The nation's power operator plans to announce at 2.30pm whether it will extend its "demand flexibility service" into tomorrow.

Tonight, households will be paid to reduce electricity usage between 5pm and 6pm as National Grid deploys its new scheme to help avert blackouts for the first time outside of testing.

Electricity pylons and power lines on the Isle of Grain, Kent - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

10:57 AM

Ofcom to investigate BT customer contracts

Ofcom has opened an investigation into BT's compliance with its obligation to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they sign up to a new deal, the regulator has announced.

Telecoms providers have been required to give customers contract information and a short - usually one-page - summary of the main contract terms before signing up since June last year.

However, in October Ofcom opened an investigation into EE - which is part of the BT group - after it suspected it may have failed to comply with the requirements. Ofcom said:

We have since received information giving us reason to suspect that Plusnet - another BT subsidiary - may also have failed to comply with these requirements. As a result, our investigation will now consider if BT has breached Ofcom's rules because of suspected breaches by each of these subsidiaries. We will gather further information and provide updates as our investigation progresses.

The summary required of providers must include key information about the price, length of the contract and the terms and conditions if a customer decides to end their contract early.

EE shop - REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

10:45 AM

Oil gains ground as China's outlook brightens

Oil has risen on expectations of rising demand in the wake of China's reopening.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.6pc and is above $88 a barrel, while US-produced West Texas Intermediate climbed 0.5pc to pass $82.

It follows back-to-back weekly gains.

While a weaker US currency supported prices today, trading volumes in Asian hours were held back, with national holidays to mark the Lunar New Year affecting key markets including China and Singapore.

Oil has shaken off a weak start to 2023 as China's outlook has brightened. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its series of aggressive rate increases have also buoyed prices.

10:30 AM

Eurozone economy may avoid recession, says Credit Suisse

The eurozone economy is no longer expected to contract this year, according to economists.

Credit Suisse has revised up its growth forecasts for the region to 0.5pc in 2023 and 1.4pc next year, having previously predicted a 0.1pc contraction this year and 1.3pc growth in 2024.

The bank's European economist Veronika Roharova said:

The upward revisions reflect surprising growth resilience in H2 of 2022, lower oil and gas prices, and faster-than-expected China reopening. Nevertheless, a mild recession this winter remains a possibility, and in any case, we still expect growth to remain subdued over the next 12-18 months as global financial conditions continue to tighten amid still-high inflation. In terms of monetary policy, we maintain our above-consensus terminal rate forecast of 3.5pc by June 2023 (50-50-25-25bp hikes in Feb-Mar-May-Jun). While lower energy prices improve the near-term headline inflation outlook, stronger growth will also likely result in a yet higher core inflation profile. The ECB will need to keep hiking throughout H1, in our view.

10:16 AM

Juventus shares plunge after point deduction

Juventus suffered a 13pc drop in its share price in Milan after the club was docked 15 points by the appeal court of Italy's football federation following an accounting scandal.

The Italian club will struggle to qualify for the lucrative Champions League next season after it was handed the penalty over the way it accounted for player transfers.

The Serie A club has denied any wrongdoing and plans to appeal. The ruling also temporarily bans 11 top official at the club, including former chairman Andrea Agnelli.

Mr Agnelli and all of the team's previous board resigned in November.

Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa - ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images

09:59 AM

Citadel makes record $16bn profit

The hedge fund Citadel made a record $16bn (£12.9bn) in profit for clients last year.

The top 20 hedge fund, run by Ken Griffin, collectively generated $22.4bn (£18bn) in profit after fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments, a fund of hedge funds.

Citadel's gain was the largest annual return for a hedge fund manager, surpassing the $15bn that John Paulson generated in 2007 on his bet against subprime mortgages.

This was described as the "greatest trade ever" in a subsequent book of the same name by Gregory Zuckerman.

But it is a different story outside the industry giants, with hedge funds overall losing $208bn last year as many managers found themselves on the wrong side of global market turmoil.

LCH estimated a return of 3.4pc at the top 20 managers — while the rest of funds it studied suffered losses of 8.2pc.

Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin - REUTERS/Mike Blake

09:44 AM

Ofgem to review pre-paid meter push

Ofgem is to review the checks and balances energy companies have around any decision to put a customer on a pre-payment meter.

In a blog, the energy regulator's chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "If we find that they have not taken due care in this process, we will take further legal action against them."

Mr Brearley said he was concerned about the "sharp growth in households struggling to pay their bills being switched over to pre-payment meters, sometimes without their even knowing about it, leaving them without heating".

A review by the regulator last year of firms' processes for dealing with the most vulnerable customers resulted in legal orders to improve and one company agreed to pay into Ofgem's compensation fund.

However, Mr Brearley said Business Secretary Grant Shapps and Citizens Advice were "right to remain concerned". He wrote:

The numbers of forced installation of pre-payment meters is extremely high. It is simply not acceptable that vulnerable customers are left in the dark and cold in winter. Therefore, today, we will take forward a further, more detailed assessment to check whether plans have led to improvements. This review will focus specifically on self-disconnections, remote switching and forced installations, and the checks and balances companies have around any decision to put a customer on a pre-payment meter.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps has demanded that energy suppliers stop forcing financially stretched households to switch to prepayment meters - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

09:30 AM

Legal & General chief to become chairman of Barclays' UK bank

Barclays has appointed Legal & General chairman John Kingman to replace Crawford Gillies at its UK division.

Mr Kingman, whose former roles include positions at the Treasury and Rothschild, will join the board as a non-executive director and become chairman of the group's ring-fenced bank from June 1.

Mr Gillies is retiring after nine years in the role.

09:14 AM

Markets start week in the black

Stock markets edged higher after a series as positive corporate updates, with shares of National Express surging after a contract win.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3pc to 7,791 after posting a loss last week on worries about a recession and hawkish comments from central banks.

The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.4pc to 19,772.

National Express Group jumped as much as 5.5pc after the transport firm said its German rail transport business had won a €1bn (£880m) contract to operate two lines of the Rhein-Ruhr-Express in Germany until 2033.

Dignity has gained 8.5pc after the funeral services provider said it would be acquired by a consortium of investment firms in a deal valued at £281m.

Meanwhile, Fuller Smith & Turner fell as much as 6.9pc as the pub group forecast full-year earnings would come in below market expectations as several tube and train strikes affected their sales.

08:52 AM

Tesco forcing suppliers to go through price rises 'line by line'

Tesco is forcing suppliers to open their books and justify price increases "line by line" according to food chiefs amid a row over profiteering.

The head of the National Farmers' Union has said she is "baffled" by statements from the chairman of Tesco in which he accused suppliers of taking advantage of surging inflation by rising prices.

Britain's biggest supermarket was caught in a row over price rises with Heinz last year, which saw the retailer temporarily halt sales of beans and ketchup in its stores.

John Allan, the supermarket's chairman, said on an appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the company had "fallen out with suppliers" and was trying "very hard to challenge cost increases".

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union, told the BBC's Wake Up to Money podcast: "It was almost like he was living in a parallel universe.

"We are seeing wholesale gas prices 650pc higher than it was back in 2019 and the cost inflation on the back of that has been unprecedented. It has dwarfed any price increases to date."

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, described Mr Allan’s comments as "difficult".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Supermarkets are very tough on this. Most supermarkets are asking suppliers to open their books to justify exactly line by line where the cost increases are coming in.

"I think it is difficult for Tesco to come out and say they think companies might be profiteering.

"I think they absolutely have the evidence for every single price rise."

Retail analyst Ged Footer, a former senior buying manager at Asda, said he "couldn't agree more" with Ms Batters' comments.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

It is quite outrageous to be suggesting that suppliers are actually putting prices up higher than this. Over the past 12 months suppliers have worked really hard and had to go with five, six or seven cost increases in one year. They are working as hard as they possibly can not to have to go there [and put up prices] but when your costs are increasing then you have to, otherwise, frankly, your business will go bust. What [Mr Allan] is failing to recognise is we are seeing inflation at levels we have never seen before. What he also seems to forget is that the price on shelf is the responsibility of the retailer, not the supplier. It is quite disingenuous to be talking about suppliers profiteering at this time.

NFU president Minette Batters - Heathcliff O'Malley

08:37 AM

Gas prices drop in Europe

European natural gas prices have fallen even as Norwegian supplies are expected to drop to the lowest in more than two months in the middle of a cold snap that is boosting demand.

Dutch front-month futures were down 3.5pc and heading towards €64 per megawatt hour having risen 3.1pc earlier.

This is despite Norwegian facilities seeing their capacity reduced by works and falling orders for shipments.

While flows from the country are crucial for meeting demand, Europe's fuller-than-normal stockpiles are providing a healthy buffer for any disruption. High imports of liquefied natural gas are also helping ease concerns.

Meanwhile, households in Britain will be paid to cut their electricity use for the first time today between 5pm and 6pm, under plans being drawn up by the National Grid amid a squeeze on energy supply.

European gas prices increased 10pc on Friday for the first weekly gain after five straights periods of declines.

08:09 AM

Dignity snapped up in deal valuing funeral company at £789m

Funeral company Dignity has been swept up by a group of investors linked to its former chief executive in a takeover move worth about £281m.

A bidding consortium consisting of SPWOne V and Castelnau Group, whose investment manager is Phoenix Asset Management Partners, made a final offer of 550p per each share, which Dignity said it had accepted.

The deal values the group at £789m when taking into account both its market cap and the cost to pay off its debts.

Gary Channon, former chief executive officer of Dignity, is working as chief investment officer for the consortium's investment manager Phoenix, which Dignity said will allow investors to benefit from his former leadership.

Dignity also revealed that it expects its underlying operating profits to have more than halved this year compared to the previous year, after introducing cheaper funeral services.

08:02 AM

Markets rise at the open

The kicking into action of the National Grid's contingency plan to protect Britain's energy supplier has not spooked the markets.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.4pc to 7,781 at the open while the FTSE 250 has gained 0.8pc to 19,737.

07:52 AM

National Grid stands down coal power stations

National Grid has stood down three coal-fired power stations that it put on standby as the cold weather continues to put a strain on the supply of energy in Britain:

GB: All three contingency coal units stood down overnight. ^PH https://t.co/2gKMBiknbt — EnAppSys (@enappsys) January 23, 2023

However, households will be paid to cut their electricity use for the first time on Monday between 5pm and 6pm. Details here.

07:45 AM

Train strikes deliver £4m blow to Fuller's

Pub group Fuller's has warned over annual earnings after train strikes left it nursing a sales hit of around £4m and impacted its festive trading.

The group said sales in the four weeks over Christmas and New Year fell 5pc compared with the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck, which it blamed on the train strikes in the lead-up to Christmas.

It said that since the start of October, industrial action has reduced its sales by some £4m and added the "consequent impact on profitability means that we now expect to report earnings below market expectations for the full year".

Chief executive Simon Emeny said it was "frustrating that the train strikes have set back our reported sales and earnings". He said:

While ongoing strike action will dampen sales, demand from customers remains good and we are optimistic that 2023 will deliver further sales growth through a busy calendar of events, and as office workers and tourists continue to return to the capital. We are operating in a high inflation environment and that continues to impact our operating costs and margins. While some of these costs may be temporary in nature, others - such as the national living wage increase - are more permanent and we are focused on taking action to mitigate these costs wherever we can.

Fuller's

07:24 AM

Spotify expected to cut jobs as soon as this week

Spotify is expected to begin laying off staff as soon as this week, joining the wave of technology companies cutting jobs as the squeeze on household income tightens.

The music streaming giant, which has about 9,800 staff, laid off 38 people from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October but the scale of its next expected round of cuts is not clear.

Tech companies added to their headcounts during the pandemic amid expectations that working from home would remain entrenched much more widely once Covid restrictions were eased.

However they have been forced to make reductions in response to reduced advertising revenue and a shaky economic outlook.

Amazon confirmed this month it would cut 18,000 staff while Meta revealed last year it would shake 11,000 jobs.

Last week, Microsoft revealed it would axe 10,000 roles, while Google parent Alphabet said Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6pc of its global workforce.

A Spotify spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming cuts.

The expected job cuts come after Spotify made a massive commitment to podcasting beginning in 2019.

It spent over a billion dollars on acquiring podcast networks, creation software, a hosting service and the rights to popular shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Armchair Expert.

Still, the investments have tested investors’ patience.

Shares tumbled 66pc last year as investors questioned when they would begin seeing returns.

Spotify executives said in June its podcast business would become profitable in the next one to two years.

Spotify is expected to announce job losses this week - REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

07:20 AM

Good morning

Last week, Microsoft and Alphabet managed to announce 22,000 job cuts between them.

This week starts with the prospect that Spotify will join the wave of tech giants announcing sweeping redundancies.

The streaming giant is expected to make an announcement this week.

5 things to start your day

1) Food prices unfairly increased, says Tesco boss - Supermarkets claim to limit price hikes despite high inflation rates

2) Cold snap forces National Grid to put coal plants on standby - Contingency measure comes as the Met issues a weather warning

3) Zopa could let bank staff work abroad for more than half a year - Review comes as the shift to remote working shows no sign of slowing down

4) New pensions red tape to cost companies up to £34bn - Planned shake-up will force businesses to pump more money into underfunded schemes

5) HS2 bosses spend £1.4m on printing - Nearly 92 working days were lost in 2021-22 to allow HS2 staff to complete diversity training

What happened overnight

The dollar weakened and Japanese stocks rose amid subdued trading, with many major centres in Asia closed for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.4pc to end at 26,906.04, while the broader Topix index advanced 1pc to 1,945.38.

Australian shares fluctuated. Treasuries were little changed in Asia.

US equity futures dipped after a rally on Friday, when the S&P 500 Index rose for the first time in four days and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 saw the biggest one-day gain since November.

Meanwhile, bond yields moved higher in Australia and New Zealand, tracking moves in the US debt market on Friday.