Spotify Executive Courtney Holt Transitions to Advisory Role, Will Exit Company Next Year

Courtney Holt, Spotify’s head of talk partnerships, editorial and global markets, will be exiting the company next year as he transitions into an advisory role, a source confirmed to TheWrap.

Spotify declined to comment.

Holt’s duties will primarily be assumed by Julie McNamara, Spotify’s head of U.S. studios and video, and Max Cutler, the head of new content initiatives and the founder of Parcast Studios.

According to the source, Holt’s departure is amicable and the company will continue to support him in his advisory capacity and beyond.

“I want to give thanks to the incredible teams at @Spotify I was [lucky] enough to lead and interact with,” Holt wrote on Twitter. “The goals we set were ambitious, and yet we achieved so much. There is a great future for the company beyond what you can see and hear today!”

Initially hired in 2017 as vice president of Spotify Studios and Video, Holt was tasked with spearheading the audio streaming service’s continued push into original content, specifically podcasting. He was instrumental in transforming the music giant into a leading podcasting platform, working with international teams to create localized content, developing educational programs through University of Southern California, University of Pennsylvania and New York University and enlisting talent such as controversial show host Joe Rogan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the Obamas.

An industry veteran, Holt joined Spotify’s ranks from Disney, where he served as the executive vice president of advanced media strategy. He joined the conglomerate after it acquired Marker Studios in 2014, which he led for more than five years. Previously, he was a MySpace Music executive and executive vice president of digital strategy at MTV Networks.

Ankler first reported the news of the departure.