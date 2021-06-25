Spotify Brings You Stories of Hope During India’s Raging Pandemic

The last few months have taken a toll on us for sure. With the raging pandemic people in India have experienced grief, loss, and a sense of helplessness and despair. But tough times bring out tougher people. Across the country, we’ve seen countless examples of ordinary people rising up to the biggest challenge of our times and doing extraordinary things.

To ensure such stories reach far and wide, and inspire many others to do the same, Spotify India has launched a limited 8-episode audio and video podcast series, Spotify Ruk Jaana Nahi - which features actor Rajkummar Rao, where he talks to good samaritans and their selfless acts of kindness and bravery in every episode.

Here’s a poem written by Swanand Kirkire and recited by Rajkummar Rao that acts as a brilliant introduction to the series, which can be accessed as podcast on the Spotify app.

“Chahe aaye hazaaron mushkilen

Chaahe andhiyaare baadal ghire

Ye waqt ki aandhi aayi hai

Aisi bipada dushman pe bhi na gire

Chahe kathin ho ghadi, aye dil sun

Tu zaraa bhi ghabraana nahin

Teraa kaam hai chalte jaana

Tu haar kar ruk jaana nahin “

- Swanand Kirkire’s words perfectly capture the essence of the what the Spotify podcast is all about.

The first episode of the series featured three doctors talking about their remarkable stories of strength and service.

In the second episode of Spotify Ruk Jaana Nahi, we get to meet Amarjeet Singh, a school van driver from Gurugram, who runs a free oxygen cylinder equipped ambulance service for COVID19 patients. He does this despite his own financial woes. Let his selfless never-say-die attitude act as an inspiration to everyone who watches this video. Even through little acts of kindness, we can help make a huge impact on some people’s lives.

This episode also introduces us to Bhopal’s Javed Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver who’s converted his only source of income to a free ambulance service for people who need to quickly reach hospitals.

Aptly titled ‘Wheels Of Hope’, you can watch the second episode here.

#RukJaanaNahi is also available to listen to as a podcast on Spotify, featuring full conversations and in-depth interviews of these selfless superheroes with Rajkummar Rao. Find out more here.

New episodes of the podcast will also release on Spotify India's YouTube channel.

