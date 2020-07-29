Spotify Adds 8 Million Paying Subscribers, Misses on Q2 Sales Estimates

Spotify reported on Wednesday morning it added 8 million new paying customers during the second quarter, topping analyst estimates, but at the same time fell short of Wall Street’s Q2 revenue expectations. The music streamer’s share price — which has leaped in recent months, following the announcement of several exclusive podcast agreements — dropped about 4.5% in premarket trading after its Q2 report was posted.

Paying active users hit 138 million overall by the end of June, Spotify reported, coming in higher than the 136-137 million paying customers analysts had anticipated the Stockholm-based company would report. Spotify’s premium subscribers increased 27% from the same time a year ago. For comparison, Spotify’s chief rival, Apple Music, reported it had 60 million paying customers in June 2019, the last time it shared an update. Monthly active users increased 31% year-over-year to 299 million.

Spotify failed to top analyst projections for sales, however, with the company reporting revenue of €1.89 billion, or about $2.22 billion, compared to expectations of €1.92 billion in Q2 revenue. Sales increased 13% year-over-year, although ad revenue of €131 million was down 20% from the same time last year. Spotify, after posting a small profit during Q1, saw its net loss surge to €356 million, or €1.91 per share; analysts had projected a loss of €0.35.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The greater-than-expected loss was attributed to social charges, which includes payroll taxes, benefits and stock compensation, per Spotify’s report.

After warning the service had seen a “modest” drop in consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic at the end of the first quarter, Spotify on Wednesday, in its letter to shareholders, said “global consumption hours have recovered to pre-COVID levels.”

As mentioned above, Spotify’s stock price dropped to $254.20 in premarket trading — about $45 below its all-time high, hit earlier this month.

Story continues

“Our business performed well in Q2 and continues to operate at a high level despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic,” Spotify added in its letter to shareholders. “Excluding the impact of social charges related to the increase in our share price during Q2, all of our key metrics would have finished at or ahead of our expectations. Our liquidity position and free cash flow remain strong, and we are encouraged with the underlying trends of the business.”

More to come…

Read original story Spotify Adds 8 Million Paying Subscribers, Misses on Q2 Sales Estimates At TheWrap