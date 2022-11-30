How to spot the first early signs of dementia and what can you do about the symptoms?

Miranda Levy
·7 min read
how to spot early signs symptoms of dementia what to do brain health uk old age mind 2022 - Westend61/Getty Images Contributor
how to spot early signs symptoms of dementia what to do brain health uk old age mind 2022 - Westend61/Getty Images Contributor

Scientists treating Alzheimer's have made a 'game-changing' leap forward in treatment for the disease, with a drug that could spell 'the beginning of the end' of the condition.

However, Lecanemab, which is not yet licenced in the UK, only slows the progress of memory loss in early disease. Therefore, it's more important than ever that we take note of what could be the first symptoms of dementia.

It’s well known that memory loss and confusion are a sign. But scientists are discovering that other subtle – and perhaps surprising – signs can herald the onset of the disease.

These smaller and quieter signs occur in our daily lives, making them fairly easy to identify - if you know what to look out for. With our senses being linked to the brain, it's not surprising that occurrences, such as those relating to our eyesight or hearing, could be signs of early dementia.

However, it is also key to understand that some of these changes, such as mood or occasional moments of forgetfulness, can simply be signs of old age - which are not as concerning.

Read below for the quiet, early signs of dementia  – and some advice on how to prevent their progression.

What signs and symptoms of dementia should you look out for?

Eye conditions and hearing loss

People who develop certain eye conditions are at increased risk of dementia, according to research from 2021. A UK Biobank study of 12,000 midlifers found those with age-related macular degeneration were 25 per cent more likely to develop dementia. Those with cataracts had an 11 per cent increased risk of dementia, and those with diabetes-related eye disease had a 61 per cent per cent heightened risk of dementia.

The study follows research from 2021 by the University of Oxford that suggested people who go out for a meal at a noisy restaurant but are unable to hear what their friends are saying may be at an increased risk of developing dementia. The data from the study suggests that age-related hearing loss might be related to the onset of Alzheimer’s and other conditions.

“While preliminary, these results suggest speech-in-noise hearing impairment could represent a promising target for dementia prevention,” says Thomas Littlejohns of the Nuffield Department of Population Health at Oxford and a lead author of the study.

Katie Puckering is information services manager for Alzheimer’s Research UK. “There are two reasons for this potential link,” she says. “The first is that hearing loss might be linked with cellular changes in the brain. But the second is that social isolation has long been known as a risk of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.”

Something as simple as having your hearing checked out – and having a hearing aid fitted, if needed, so you can hear the conversations around you – could lower your risk of dementia. This is known as a modifiable risk – that is, one that you can change or control.

In 2017, the Lancet Commission on Dementia found that 12 modifiable risks – one being hearing loss – could lower the number of dementia cases by 40 per cent. Others included lack of physical activity, obesity and low educational attainment.

“Mild cognitive symptoms can begin 15 to 20 years before the onset of dementia,” says Puckering. “If it’s picked up early enough, a doctor can refer you to a memory clinic for further tests or point you in the direction of research trials.”

Breakthrough medical treatments are starting to appear, such as the medication aducanumab, which has just been licensed in the US and is pending approval in the UK.

“Early intervention gives you the best chance,” says Puckering. “At the very least, this will allow you to plan ahead.”

memory loss Alzheimer's how to spot early signs symptoms of dementia what to do brain health uk old age mind 2022
memory loss Alzheimer's how to spot early signs symptoms of dementia what to do brain health uk old age mind 2022

Withdrawing from hobbies or family

“It’s common in midlife to have periods of low motivation, or feeling less sociable than usual,” says Puckering.

“But if you find yourself consistently becoming more confrontational than usual, or regularly snapping at your family, you may want to see a doctor to rule out other conditions including menopause, a mood disorder such as depression, a thyroid condition or even a vitamin deficiency."

Others in the family may notice these changes before the person themselves.

Not understanding sarcasm or sense of humour

“Early signs of dementia include changes to language, behaviours and responses to social cues,” says Hannah Churchill, research communications manager at Alzheimer’s Society.

According to a 2017 report in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, individuals with early dementia laughed less both at their own jokes and other people’s funny comments than those who did not. This followed a 2009 report that, following MRI scans, those with neurodegenerative disease images were less able to recognise sarcasm.

“If you find your sense of humour has changed significantly, it might be worth getting some medical advice,” says Puckering.

Forgetting what things are called or what they are for

Regularly not being able to remember your own phone number, and finding it hard to organise your own thoughts: both of these may be warning signs. “Much is made of keeping your brain active, doing puzzles and so on,” says Puckering. “But in fact, physical fitness is more important. What’s good for the heart is also good for the brain: 80 per cent of our brain is oxygen, and if you starve the brain of oxygen, it won’t do well.”

Experts suggest 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week, a healthy diet, and keeping conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure under control.

Gum disease

“The evidence linking oral health or gum disease and an increased risk of cognitive decline or dementia is mixed,” says Churchill. It could simply be that people who have received better dental care during their lifetime may have enjoyed a healthier lifestyle, which tends to be associated with reduced dementia risk.

But a growing body of research, including a 2019 study in the Journal of Periodontology, has shown that periodontal (gum) disease and poorly fitting dentures can be a risk factor for dementia.

Ensure you stick to basic oral hygiene, brushing your teeth twice a day, with a fluoride-containing toothpaste, see your dentist every six months, and don’t be put off dental procedures.

Change in mood

Research from 2011 in the Archives of General Psychiatry showed that symptoms of clinical depression doubled the risk of cognitive impairment in older women and quadrupled it in men – and could even be a precursor to Alzheimer’s.

“Scientists have long known that depression and dementia go hand in hand,” says Dr Cornelia Cremens, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “If somebody appears to have the beginnings of dementia and they are depressed, it’s very important to treat their depression, and to treat it as aggressively as possible.”

Ask your GP about a referral for talking therapy such as CBT, or, if appropriate, antidepressant medication. Puckering says: “Your GP may tell you you ‘only’ have depression, but it’s important to find a treatment for your distress, whether it’s a mood disorder, or an early sign of dementia.”

When not to worry: age-related changes that can happen to us all

  • Sometimes forgetting names or appointments, but remembering them later

  • Occasionally needing help with oven settings or the TV remote control

  • Misplacing things from time to time, and retracing your steps to find them

  • Making the occasional bad decision, like running out of petrol

  • Becoming irritable if your routine is disrupted

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Latest Stories

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Oilers score 4 times in chaotic third period to stun Rangers

    After looking dead and gone for the majority of the game, the Oilers shocked the Rangers with a comeback for the ages on Saturday.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Pascal Siakam on return vs. Cavaliers, watching from the bench

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • NHL Best and Worst: Leafs star Mitch Marner is on some kind of run

    In this week's edition of NHL's Best and Worst, we look at Mitch Marner's brilliance, the Kraken thriving, the Flyers nosediving, and more

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.