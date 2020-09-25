Go-to spot for Chinese buns and desserts closes its doors after 3 decades in Chinatown

A long-standing staple in Chinatown, known for Chinese buns and desserts, is closing its doors next week after serving customers for more than three decades.

Furama Cake & Desserts Garden, located on Spadina Avenue just south of Dundas Street, announced that it would permanently close on Sept. 29

The popular spot serves up Chinese favourites like BBQ pork buns, pineapple buns and egg tarts, along with traditional-style coffee, tea and other treats.

Shawn Crewson has been going to Furama every afternoon for the last 10 years.

"The reason I come here is the quality of the products and actually the people that are serving them. It kind of feels a little like home," he said, while holding a donut and a coffee — his usual.

"I know they're here for the community and it's heartbreaking to see them leave."

Other customers made a special trip to stock up on treats before the bakery closes for good.

"It's kind of a huge part of my childhood," said Cindy Ma.

"Back when I lived in Markham, we used to make trips down here all the time just to get this."

For years, Furama gave the community a comfortable place to gather and have a tasty snack for just a few dollars.

"Food is very strong in Chinese tradition," said Arlene Chan, a writer and a researcher who has the reputation of being a Chinatown historian.

"I think it's going to be really missed in the community because it is a very unique and yet, at the same time, very familiar, traditional kind of place."

Chan said Furama is one of the many places closing down on the popular strip that gives the area its charm.

"Losing Furama means that we're chipping away at the number of bakeries that are still going to be left in Chinatown."

It's not clear why Furama is closing its doors but a sign taped to the storefront said it was "due to difficult circumstances."

