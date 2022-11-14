A new spot for chicken wings has opened in Lexington. Check out where it is

There’s a new wing spot on the scene in the Midlands.

Wing Man restaurant recently opened at 711 Main St. in Lexington, alongside the Exxon station there. It’s in the former location of Roy’s Grille, which is in the midst of a move to Woodrow Street in Irmo.

Wing Man, which opened Nov. 11, has a simple menu specializing in chicken wings, hand-cut French fries and hot dogs. The wings come in several varieties, including plain, hot, ranch, butter garlic and in the restaurant’s signature “original” sauce flavor.

Owner Mike Hammill told The State he has been cooking wings for decades for friends and family. He said the time seemed right to give a restaurant a try.

“We’ve been doing wings for ourselves for 40 years,” Hammill said. “Every time we used to do it, we’d have friends and neighbors who would try them, and they just couldn’t believe it. Time went on and we said, ‘OK, let’s try (a restaurant). Let’s give it a go.’ So, we’ve opened up a little chicken wing restaurant here.”

Hammill said the wings at Wing Man are deep fried then run through a conveyor oven, giving them a unique flavor.

“They are different,” he said. “They are meaty and tender, but they have the sauce flavor on them, too, and they are crispy.”

The Wing Man owner said the restaurant’s simple menu is intentional, particularly as the business gets going.

“We just want to focus on wings and fries and just do a good job at that,” Hammill said.

A reporter tried an order of the original wings on Monday morning, as part of a meal deal that comes with eight wings and fries for $12.99. The wings were plump and boldly flavorful, with a lightly crispy texture and a zing of heat in the sauce.

For more information, call Wing Man at 803-490-0680.