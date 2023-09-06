A new spot for breakfast biscuits is moving into the Charlotte area — with 6 locations

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based breakfast and brunch chain focused on hearty biscuit fare, is heading to the Charlotte area with big plans.

Six locations are on the way, with openings first in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood and Fort Mill, S.C., in spring 2024.

Restaurants in Ballantyne, Concord, Huntersville, Park Road and Plaza Midwood are set to follow.

Diners can expect biscuit sandwiches — with savory and sweet options — and biscuits and gravy, of course. Other options are omelets and its “Brekkie Bowl,” with home fries or cheesy grits topped with spinach and mushrooms, onions, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese and poblano-tomato sauce.

Side dishes on the menu include fruit and fried green tomatoes, along with breakfast tots, cheese grits and “Bonuts,” which are biscuit-based doughnut holes topped with cinnamon sugar and a cup of bourbon cream cheese frosting for dipping.

In Charlotte, Biscuit Belly is joining a market thick with competition. Charlotte is home to Bojangles, for one. Biscuitville and Vicious Biscuit have opened restaurants in the area recently, as well.

Biscuit Belly’s chain’s first North Carolina location is set to open in Raleigh this fall.

Franchise partners Todd Gallinek and Deepen Patel, who own Biscuit Belly locations in Alabama, will own the Charlotte locations.

Location: 1949 E 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204 (coming 2024)

Location: 2147 W. Highway 160 Suite 101 Fort Mill, SC 29708 (coming 2024)

Menu

Cuisine: Breakfast, brunch, biscuits

Instagram: @biscuitbellybiscuits