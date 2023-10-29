How to spot animals from Planet Earth III: episode two

Bring Planet Earth III to life with our animal-friendly holiday guide - BBC Studios/Rafa Herrero Massieu

Intergalactic getaways are regularly touted as the next chapter in adventure travel, yet there’s still plenty of alien territory left to discover closer to home. Almost 80 per cent of all life on earth lives in our oceans and more than 1000 new species are discovered every year.

Some of those strange creatures play a starring role in the second episode of BBC’s Planet Earth III, focused on Oceans, including a cute, charismatic crab no bigger than a thumbnail.

How to see the Columbus crab

Typically found on kelp or driftwood, Columbus crabs have adapted to floating on plastic or discarded fishing nets. But when the time comes to mate, couples settle down on the back of a loggerhead turtle, providing a grooming service in exchange for a lifetime’s rent.

“They’ve got exactly the right amount of room underneath their shell to allow a pair to live on them,” explains series producer Matt Brandon, who admits the team stepped in several times to save turtles trapped in nets increasingly clogging up the North Atlantic Ocean.

Behind the scenes: the Planet Earth III crew films Columbus crabs - BBC Studios/Rafa Herrero Massieu

“One of the golden rules of wildlife filmmaking is that when you’re witnessing a natural event, you try not to get involved. What we’re seeing now is that many of the things our crews are witnessing around the world are no longer natural.”

The Morro Jable Turtle Recovery and Conservation Centre in Fuerteventura also contributes to rescue efforts and breeds loggerhead turtles to help repopulate waters around the Canary Islands, where the NHU team filmed.

Book it: Visit the nursery as part of an all-inclusive four-night stay at the Alua Suites Fuerteventura from £439pp, including flights (ba.com; 0344 493 0125).

How to see the orcas and mobula rays

Finding any animal is much easier when they gather in large numbers. Between April and July, thousands of mobula rays gather in the Sea of Cortez to breed, attracting not only the attention of curious tourists. Nail-biting footage shows an orca teaching her calves how to hunt the graceful creatures famous for gliding though both water and air as they leap from the sea.

Dive with mobula rays between the months of April and July - Erick Higuera/Florian Schulz Productions/BBC Studios

Book it: For the best chance of seeing both species, Dive Worldwide operates an 11-day trip on a liveaboard accompanied by spotter planes, from £4,375pp, including five dives and flights (diveworldwide.com; 01962 302087).

How to see pearl octopuses

Impressive as the aggregation might be, it’s outshone by the spectacle of 20,000 female pearl octopuses in a deep-sea nursery – thought to be the largest gathering in the world. Beneath the shadow of an extinct volcano off the Monterey Coast, the devoted mothers use warm vents to incubate their eggs for two years.

“It would be easier to get images from space than to get this amazing sequence,” says producer and director Nick Easton. “It’s something you’ve never seen before.”

One of your best chances of discovering real octupus gardens is in British Columbia - BBC Studios/MBARI

Considering a remotely operated vehicle the size of a car was needed to descend two miles down, where pressure is 300 times greater than at the surface, it would be impossible to witness in the wild.

However, further north in British Columbia, there is a chance to be beneath the sea and dive with giant Pacific octopus in the Howe Sound – proof octopus’s gardens do exist beyond the realms of boundary-breaking BBC documentaries and psychedelic Beatles lyrics.

Book it: A seven-night Sea to Sky Adventure costs from £1,585pp, including a day’s dive package, car hire and flights (canadaasyoulikeit.com; 0208742 8299).