Sporty or smart, the trainers you can wear any time anywhere

We owe the trainers phenomenon, in part, to one lady, Phoebe Philo. The former creative director of French fashion house, Céline, is easily one of the most powerful women in modern fashion history. It was her appearance at the end of her show way back in October 2010 that cemented trainers as the footwear phenomenon of the 21st century.

Philo took her bow at the end of the show, not in Céline footwear, but in white Adidas Stan Smiths with green detailing. And just like that, trainers were revered in a whole new way. Philo dressed for her big-moment-look in a way that was democratic rather than elitist, accessible rather than out of reach. Costing £85 (in 2023), anyone with a flicker of interest in fashion could buy into Philo’s Adidas look.

Trainers are prized for their practicality above all else - Andrew Crowley

Trainers are big business and iterations now come in every guise; performance-based, preppy, platform – but mostly practical. Not only have the powerhouses of Nike, Adidas and Converse upped their game, but a wave of new brands have been born, including vegan trainers (Veja), canvas plimsolls (Superga), low-carbon styles (Allbirds) and highly sought-after collaborations such as Chanel x Pharrell and Adidas x Gucci.

Trainers have become the great leveller; accessible to anyone. Long before Covid and the “WFH” wardrobe transformation, we yearned for comfort; hassle-free happy feet. For women, tottering at unnatural heights began to look out of date and out of touch. Even those who wore the highest shoes at work were switching into something more comfortable at some point in the day.

Trainers have slowly become more acceptable as workwear, whether you’re Prue Leith hosting Bake Off, Clare Balding presenting Wimbledon on the BBC or the Princess of Wales climbing a tree. In trainers, we take confidence in our height, we embrace public transport, we can be smart and comfortable (and cool) in one easy step.

‘When worn in the right way, trainers are an acceptable level of smart for women’

Virginia Chadwyck-Healey

I wear trainers 80 per cent of the time: from school run to commute to meetings. Admittedly, I work in fashion, where trainers are deemed that much more acceptable; but I do notice more women, from corporates to creatives to consultants, realising the freedom wearing trainers brings. When worn in the right way, they’re an acceptable level of smart.

But which kicks to pick? I maintain that the quieter the branding, the better. Branding can detract, and it can also date. If you want to flatter your ankles try a no-fuss slip-on, “skater” style (see Penelope Chilvers and Vans for these). Balance the bulk of heavier styles by wearing cropped trousers which show the ankle.

Virginia wears: Jacket, from a selection at Albaray; linen-blend shirt, £165, and trousers, £226, Alémais; Allbirds Courier trainers, £120, Selfridges Stephen wears: Suede trainers, £215, Mr P

If you have longer, voluminous trousers, a stacked trainer (such as Stepney Workers Club or Eytys) gives height. A darker shade will blend into dark trousers, which elongates, so remember that white is not the only option. If you want to avoid smelly feet and blisters (which of course you do) then invest in some secret socks.

I am always on the hunt for the next best thing in sustainable fashion. San Francisco-based Allbirds have created the first zero-carbon shoe which will be launching in 2024. It’s a significant bonus that these shoes are like walking on air. Co-founder Tim Brown says: “The footwear industry is inundated with synthetics and plastic, so we’re pioneering a net-zero future by reimagining how products are made.”

This is exactly why brands like Allbirds will be the winners of tomorrow. (They’ve already had Adidas knocking at their door.) The relatively low cost of trainers means we buy, on average, a staggering five pairs per year. We have an insatiable appetite for them but brands like Allbirds have the better (plastic-free) options, which can only be a good thing.

Ultimately, trainers now work for every occasion. The Wimbledon Champions Dinner in July saw Marketa Vondrousova wearing a pristine pair of white Nike Air Force 1s with her black, strapless ball gown. A clever move to renew an expired Nike sponsorship contract? Or simply a sore pair of feet that required comfort? Either way, the trainers were an acceptable part of her winning look.

Stephen wears: Cloudflow trainers, £130, On Virginia Wears: Cotton slub jersey dress, £135, ME+EM; canvas trainers, £149, Penelope Chilvers

At John Lewis, trainer sales are up 19 per cent from 2022 and white trainers continue to be a bestseller. “New Balance is having a particularly good time,” says my JL source. (I always loved the New Balance ad campaign, “Worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio”.) Another brand to watch is the newcomer Hoff, which has got its colour palette spot on. I’m also betting vegan brand Saye will be on everyone’s Christmas list. It’s a goes-with-everything type of collection.

Phoebe Philo’s long awaited eponymous label launches this season and I can guarantee that the front row will pay as much attention to her footwear when she presents it as they do her first collection. And 13 years on, were she to rewear “those” Stan Smith trainers, she would still look bang on trend. The trainer has an invincible level of staying power that puts it firmly in the “can’t go wrong” category. And in this crazy, fast, colourful world of fashion sometimes we just want a simple look that works for all. Job done.

Versatile styles for women

Top to bottom: Hoff suede trainers, £110, John Lewis; Suede platforms, £110, Vagabond; Canvas trainers, £85, Stepney Workers Club

‘If you wear trainers with a suit, eschew sportier designs in favour of something smarter and more elevated’

Stephen Doig

However far we think we’ve come in terms of boundary-pushing approaches to style, there are some sartorial mores that remain sacrosanct for a reason. Case in point; a stylish friend who moved from working in the tech industry to a grand old auction house and who, on week one, wore a suit with a smart pair of trainers. He was met with raised eyebrows and an email about appropriate office attire. The trainers were swiftly relegated to weekends only.

Suits with trainers might seem perfectly acceptable to Gen Z and certain circles in Palo Alto, but for some trainers are footwear to be kept firmly in the ranks of casual attire. Not for nothing does your average regional nightclub ban them.

Stephen wears: Leather trainers, £210, Axel Arigato Virginia wears: Organic cotton blend blazer, £350, Mother of Pearl; jeans, £315, ELV Denim; Apple leather trainers, £134, Saye

Which is a shame, because as casualisation has crept into the world of men’s style over the past decade or so, trainers have upped their game considerably – see Succession’s roll call of suede and leather luxury variants, or the cottage industry of cult trainer labels that eschew the shoe’s sporty connotations in favour of something smarter and more elevated.

First up, the thorny issue of trainers with a suit. If you’re going to do it, make sure your trainers are in the vein of the latter category; a pristine leather variety for example, free of extraneous detail or anything that looks sportswear-like. It’s a contemporary look, so keep the rest of your suit contemporary too, with a T-shirt or grandad-collar shirt.

This is a happy medium for days in the office that don’t require the full regalia of shirt and tie etc, but tread carefully for anything billed as formal, obviously. The dashing comedian Joel Dommett got married on a Mykonos beach in a suit with T-shirt and trainers, but unless dress codes at smart events specifically decree so, steer clear.

Trainers are a a happy medium for days in the office that don’t require the full regalia of shirt and tie - Andrew Crowley

Off-duty, a whole world of excellent trainer brands have proliferated so that you don’t have to rely on a loveworn pair of Adidas Gazelles which first had their moment of glory at Glastonbury in the 1990s. Brands to consider include Veja, which makes trainers using vegan leather (and don’t look anything like they’re woven with hemp, I promise), and others such as Common Projects – a favourite of Barack Obama – and Axel Arigato, which feature painterly designs on the shoes in lieu of flashy logomania.

Even the more traditional English shoemakers have ventured into the trainer arena, with Church’s and Grenson crafting kicks in handsome materials; both make trainers in patinated leather that mirrors the finesse of a fine pair of Oxfords, for example. The materials are grown-up and smart, but the aesthetic is that of a trainer, making it more fitting for weekend pottering. No man over 40 wants to be wearing the same trainers as his teenage son (well, he might want to, but the lad won’t thank him).

For the actual business of wearing trainers for fitness, there are a range of brands out there aside from the obvious monoliths. On Running, a Swiss brand backed by Roger Federer, also makes trainers at the more athletic end of the spectrum, but without the overt branding of some of the more brash sports brands. Ideal for actual half-marathons, or just enjoying half a shandy during a walk with the dog.

Superior kicks for men

Top to bottom: Leather trainers, £130, Lerins; Suede trainers, £205, Grenson; Recycled leather trainers, £235, Ace Bower

What are your go-to trainers? Let us know in the comments

