Sportsman’s Warehouse Arrives in Chambersburg, PA

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, announced today that it plans to open a new store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania this month with a grand opening celebration to be held September 24-26 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.



With locations in Altoona, Camp Hill and Washington, this will be the fourth Sportsman’s Warehouse store in Pennsylvania. The new store is located at 3285 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 17202. Shoppers will find over 60,000 region-specific items at everyday low prices including quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise.

“We invite everyone to enjoy a weekend of giveaways, special discounts, kid-friendly outdoor activities, and more,” states Josiah Tracey, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chambersburg Store Manager. “During the Grand Opening Celebration, customers can try firearms and ammunition for free in the mobile shooting range from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It’s a fun and safe way to experience something new with free eye and ear protection, experts to answer questions and all of the appropriate safety procedures in place.”

Like all Sportsman’s Warehouse locations, the Chambersburg store follows a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of associates, customers and their families.

“We look forward to being an important part of the Chambersburg community,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “Now, locals can access exceptional service from our knowledgeable staff, high-quality products, exciting career opportunities, and special events in a safe environment where they can relax, enjoy the great outdoors and have fun with the entire family.”

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com .

