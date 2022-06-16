Sportscaster, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ star, She-Hulk mystery pal coming to Kansas City Big Slick

She-Hulk’s mystery gal pal is coming to Big Slick.

Ginger Gonzaga triggered excited speculation among Marvel fans with a brief appearance last month in the official trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” set to begin streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 17.

Fans want to know: Who is Gonzaga’s character? She appears to be a She-Hulk friend named Nikki, according to the closed captioning.

We can’t answer that question but we can tell you that Gonzaga (“Mixology,” “Togetherness,” “I’m Dying Up Here”) is one of four more newcomers added to the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend guest list on Thursday, along with some veterans known for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Mad Men.”

Sportscaster Joe Tessitore is another first-timer, as are two guests who will have people doing double-takes.

Jazz horn players and TV personalities Ezra and Adeev Potash — aka The Potash Twins, Ez and Dee — are known as much for their exuberance in the kitchen as on stage, having hosted three TV cooking shows, including “Takeout Twins” on The Food Network, an original digital series.

Big Slick host Rob Riggle has connections to the twins and Tessitore. He whipped up French toast sandwiches via Skype for the twins’ Food Network show.

And Tessitore is Riggle’s co-host on the ABC game show “Holey Moley,” where contestants compete on a supersized miniature golf course. (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped up on a recent episode.)

Three other guests revealed Thursday are each making their fourth appearance at the fundraiser for Children’s Mercy: Kevin Pollak (Mrs. Maisel’s father-in-law, “Better Things” and “The Usual Suspects”), Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Mad Men”) and comedian Seth Herzog, known for his appearances on “The Tonight Show” and showing no shame at Big Slick auctions.

Kevin Pollak got a low five from Sluggerrr during introductions at the Big Slick celebrity softball game in 2017. The star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” makes a repeat appearance at the fundraiser next week.

Organizers are announcing a few names at a time. This year’s lineup of about 30 guest celebrities — comedians, musicians, TV and big-screen actors and a WWE star — will join hosts Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.

Other guests already revealed include singer Sheryl Crow, a Missouri native; Heidi Gardner from “Saturday Night Live,” a graduate of Kansas City’s Notre Dame de Sion; “American Idol” winner David Cook from Blue Springs; comedians Brian Quinn and James Murray from TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers”; actors Adam Scott and James Van Der Beek; and WWE star Happy Corbin (from Lenexa).

Over the last 12 years, Big Slick weekend has brought dozens of Hollywood stars to Kansas City — Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm and John Oliver among them.

The Midwest flavor grows with the Potash twins from Omaha, Nebraska. The brothers named their first album “Twintuition,” after the special way twins are known to communicate with each other.

They’ve been making the talk-show rounds since the April release of their new album that’s grabbed a lot of attention for its name: “Hornography.” It features spoken words by Emmy winning chef Andrew Zimmern and the late comedian/actor Bob Saget.

Hosts Adeev and Ezra Potash joke with actor Rob Riggle over Skype before making a breakfast sandwich on an episode of The Food Network’s “Takeout Twins.” The Nebraska brothers will make their first appearance at Big Slick next week.

Big Slick events this year include:

▪ The Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Kauffman Stadium. Anyone who buys a ticket to the Kansas City Royals game that night against the Oakland A’s can watch the celebrity softball game beforehand for free.

▪ The Big Slick Party & Show at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the T-Mobile Center downtown. Tickets range from $75 for standard lower level to $250-$375 for upgraded seats with Founder’s Club access, including drink tickets or open bar. They’re available at bigslickkc.org and T-MobileCenter.com.