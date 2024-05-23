--Sportsbreak

---

Sergei Bobrovsky (SAIR'-gay bawb-RAWF'-skee) stopped 23 shots for his first shutout of the post-season, Matthew Tkachuk (kuh-CHUHK') had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 3-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. Carter Verhaeghe (vuhr-HAY'-gee) and Sam Bennett also scored. Igor Shesterkin (EE'-gohr shehs-TUHR'-kihn) finished with 24 saves for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers. Game 2 is Friday night in New York.

Luka Doncic (LOO'-kuh DON'-chitch) scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kyrie Irving scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half for the Mavericks. Jaden McDaniels had 24 points for the Wolves. Anthony Edwards was stifled for 19 points in a team effort from the Mavericks.

Forge F-C is off to the Canadian Championship semifinals after an upset win over C-F Montreal. The Hamilton-based Canadian Premier League side defeated Major League Soccer’s Montreal 2-1 tonight on the road to win the two-leg quarterfinal 3-2 on aggregate. Daniel Parra and Kwasi Poku scored in the first half to give Forge an early lead.

Bo Bichette homered and had three R-B-I's, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a seven-run second inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-2. By taking two of three from Chicago, the Blue Jays won a series for the first time since taking two of three at San Diego from April 19th to 21st.

Juan Soto homered twice, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo also went deep, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 to stop their first two-game losing streak in three weeks. Soto has 13 homers and 40 R-B-I's, while Judge has 14 homers and 34 R-B-I's this season.

Wilyer Abreu (WHEEL'-yair ah-BRAY'-oo) and Connor Wong both drove in two runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 to complete a three-game sweep. Boston swept the Rays on the road for the first time since April 2019. The Red Sox had lost 15 of their previous 16 games at Tampa Bay entering the series.

The Canadian Press