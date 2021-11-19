SportsBeat KC: It’s win or stay home for Sporting Kansas City as MLS playoffs begin

A long regular season begins its final chapter on Saturday when Sporting Kansas City plays host to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Playoffs.

Sporting went 9-3-5 in regular-season games at home and scored the second-most goals in Major League Soccer (58). But now it’s one and done in the single-elimination tournament.

On today’s episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, soccer reporter Shaun Goodwin tell us what it’s going to take for Sporting to beat one of the league’s hottest teams. Vancouver defeated Sporting in the sides’ last meeting. We also discuss the seasons of Daniel Salloi and Andreu Fontas, and bring you up to date on the latest happenings with the KC Current.

Story links:

Sporting’s Daniel Salloi is an MLS MVP finalist. Teammates said Andreu Fontas deserved recognition too

Andreu Fontas is perfect for Sporting KC. How his season is proving that’s true