SportsBeat KC: Listen to a Red Friday Chiefs discussion before Sunday game vs. Broncos

The Chiefs, after a week off around the Thanksgiving holiday, play host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Chiefs are once again atop the AFC West standings. The next three weeks will help determine the outcome of this season’s division race: Starting with Sunday night’s game, the Chiefs play three straight games against opponents from their own division. And they’ve defeated the Broncos 11 straight times dating to 2015.

In this SportsBeat Live podcast, which initially aired as a Friday morning livestream, Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell in discussing what needs to happen for the Chiefs to make it 12 in a row over the orange team.

