SportsBeat KC: All about the ‘D’ in Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over Dallas Cowboys

The high-flying battle between two of the NFL’s top teams never materialized, but that was OK with the Chiefs. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to four games ... and now they’re doing it with defense.

Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks. The Chiefs got three takeaways and kept the Cowboys out of the end zone. It was a pretty stellar effort against Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense.

After the game, KC Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger discussed the finer points with beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell

Their conclusion: These Chiefs are improving by the week.

Story links:

How the Chiefs stole the show in Sunday’s clash at Arrowhead against the Cowboys

The grades are in. Here’s our Sunday report card for the Chiefs against the Cowboys

FIve things that stood about the Chiefs victory over the Cowboys