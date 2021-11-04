SportsBeat KC: If the Chiefs don’t beat the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers ...

What a week. The Chiefs welcomed Melvin Ingram, bid farewell to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and sent get-well wishes to Aaron Rodgers. We discuss is all on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Herbie Teope broke down the news and how it affects the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game against the Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers.

Today’s show started as a SportsBeat Live stream Thursday morning, and it includes plenty of questions about the Chiefs, who improved to 4-4 with Monday’s victory over the New York Giants.

On Sunday, they have a chance to climb above .500 for the first time since starting the season at 1-0 with a home win against the Cleveland Browns.

